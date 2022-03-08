‘Woods Is The Best I’ve Ever Seen’ – Fred Couples

Golf legend Fred Couples has declared Tiger Woods the best player he has ever seen.

The 62-year-old American took to Twitter to make the claim and offer his congratulations to him on his imminent induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Couples said: “I’m so excited to tune in and see @tigerwoods inducted into the @golfhalloffame by his daughter Sam tomorrow. Just another accolade for the best I’ve ever seen. The guy is hall of fame to me in every way. Congrats Tiger.”

Couples has only one Major to his name – the 1992 Masters. However, he can also count two Players Championships among his 64 professional wins. Meanwhile, he also has a string of other awards and achievements, including the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1991 and 1992. He also won the Byron Nelson award in the same years, and as part of the PGA Tour Champions in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Those achievements were honoured in 2013 when Couples was himself inducted into the Hall of Fame. At the ceremony, Couples thanked the audience for “taking a kid from Seattle and putting him in the Hall of Fame.” He then broke down in tears as he declared: “This is the coolest night of my life.” Clearly, Couples doesn’t think there’s a more deserving player around than Woods to follow in his footsteps.

Tomorrow’s ceremony in Northeast Florida will see Woods introduced by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam, to recognise the 15-time Major winner’s achievements in the game. It was announced two years ago that Woods would be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic saw the ceremony put on hold. Now, the 46-year-old will finally receive his honour, alongside fellow inductees three-time US Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning, retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and former US Women’s Amateur Champion, Curtis Cup captain and pioneering female golf course developer, the late Marion Hollis.

Couples’ show of support for Woods isn’t the only time he’s praised him in recent weeks, either. Last month, amid speculation over the reported Saudi Golf League, Couples again took to Twitter to declare how pleased he was that Woods and other big names had pledged their loyalty to the PGA Tour.

There are signs that brighter times are ahead for Woods after a year out of the game following a horrific car accident in February last year. While hosting the recent Genesis Invitational, he walked relatively freely up the steps to the clubhouse. Then, last week, he was named winner of the PIP award, earning him $8m. Now with his Hall of Fame induction and support from the likes of Couples, Woods’ return to the public eye is gathering momentum.