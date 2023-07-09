Will Zalatoris Gives Update On Injury Whilst Attending Wimbledon

After undergoing back surgery in April 2023, Will Zalatoris appears to be on the mend with the American posting an update on his social media channels.

Zalatoris, who managed to previously work his way into the World's Top 10 after a number of fine results, including his first PGA Tour win in August 2022, posted a picture of himself and partner, Caitlyn Sellers, soaking in the sights of Wimbledon, with the caption reading: "Wimbledon was incredible. Bucket list day with my Love. In golf news…I get to start chipping this week!"

Injury problems have unfortunately plagued the 26-year-old's career, with Zalatoris withdrawing from the BMW Championship and season-ending Tour Championship following his FedEx St. Jude Championship victory.

At the time, it was reported by Zalatoris' medical team that his back pain was caused by "two herniated discs." Eight months on, the American played in seven tournaments during 2023, but was forced to withdraw from The Masters at the last minute due to injury.

In a statement, Zalatoris wrote: “After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I’m already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall.”

Zalatoris was last seen playing a practice round at The Masters in April 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A month on from his surgery, Zalatoris reiterated that the surgery was a success and revealed that he was targeting a September return. Now, following the news that he is able to chip, it appears that could be a distinct possibility.

With the recent news of a merger between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund, it is unclear what the future schedule could look like. However, what we do know is that the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs will come to a conclusion on the 21st August, with the Fortinet Championship marking the start of the 2023-24 season on September 14 - 17th.

Following that tournament, there is a two-week break for the Ryder Cup, with the Sanderson Farms Championship taking place the week after the team tournament. What's more, there should be a number of events between October - December.

