Will Tiger Win In 2024? Golf Fans Cast Doubt Over Woods’ Chances
We asked golf fans on social media whether Tiger Woods would claim a victory in 2024 - and there was an overwhelming consensus
Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the most successful golfers of all time with 110 professional wins, including 15 Major championships. But, due to a variety of circumstances, his latest success was in 2019 at the Zozo Championship when Woods saw off Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes.
That trophy arrived months after completing the most incredible comeback story by winning The Masters in April 2019. A narrative that seemed most unlikely following four back surgeries and an 11-year absence from the winner's circle at golf's biggest tournaments.
However, since then, Woods has failed to lift a trophy while undergoing another back surgery and being involved in a car crash during 2021 that caused extensive injuries to his right leg.
The fact that Woods has returned at all after so much physical trauma (and yet more surgery) is borderline miraculous but speaks to his competitive instinct and enjoyment of being golf's biggest active star.
But will he ever win again? He is tied for the most PGA Tour titles with Sam Snead on 82 and remains committed to playing at least semi-regularly during 2024. During a recent press conference ahead of his latest professional comeback, Woods revealed he hopes to play around one event per month, having previously stated he would only likely be able to complete five or six a year.
And now that he is walking pain-free, Woods believes he will have even more opportunities to potentially add to his stacked C.V.
Woods said: "I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic. Again, right now, the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction."
The 48-year-old went on to specifically mention the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February as a potential starting point this year, which he hosts. Riviera Country Club is in his home city of Los Angeles and was the venue for his first ever PGA Tour start in 1992. He has never won the tournament, though.
So, will he win at all this year - in a season in which he is likely aiming to play all four Majors for the first time since 2019? According to Golf Monthly readers, not many of you are very confident.
Of the 582 responders to our Yes or No poll on X (formerly known as Twitter), 72.5% of people do not believe Woods will win in 2024. On Facebook, a variety of comments illustrated the wide-ranging belief levels when it comes to the 15-time Major champion rising to the top at least once.
Does Tiger Woods win in 2024?January 4, 2024
One said: "I think he may get a Top 10, but I can’t see him winning unless he plays 5 to 6 weeks in a row to sharpen his game." Meanwhile, another fan said it would be "a bonus" for the often-injured Woods to lift another title.
They said: "Doubtful. I used to be a never say never guy on Tiger but a win for him this season is to play the 10 events he wants to without a WD due to his back or knees while making cuts in 7+ and 3+ majors. A real win is a bonus and major 16 is nearing fairy tale."
And while there were a number of Woods supporters who remained steadfast in their belief of the 48-year-old, 27.5% of people is still a considerable minority. Not that it should matter to Woods what other people think - he will remain as committed as ever to clinching PGA Tour title number 83 as soon as he can.
