Why Was Xander Schauffele Allowed A Free Drop At The Phoenix Open?
During his third round, the American was granted a free drop despite his ball being up against a tree. Here, we explain why
The rules of golf are a funny thing and, in 2023, they received an update. However, during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele used the rules to his advantage when his golf ball came to rest just mere inches away from a tree.
Playing the par 5 13th, the American pushed his drive right, with the ball finishing near a tree root. Straight away, many thought his options were to chip backwards but, in true golf professional style, the seven-time PGA Tour winner was looking for free relief. The reason? Well, that was down to Schauffele standing in an animal hole on the upcoming shot.
Originally, the American pleaded his case to one rules official, who denied Schauffele but, after asking for a second official, he was granted the free drop from the burrow near the ball.
“Xander Schauffele had the ball right back up against that palo verde tree, and it was against a root, but he was standing in a burrowing animal hole, so did a whole lot of lobbying with a first rules official and was denied,” stated Trevor Immelman on the broadcast. “Called in a second opinion and not only got relief, and a swing and a shot.”
So, which specific rule was the 29-year-old arguing? Well, animal holes are covered under Rule 16.1a, which explains that: “Interference exists when any one of these is true: The player’s ball touches or is in or on an abnormal course condition; an abnormal course condition physically interferes with the player’s area of intended stance or area of intended swing.”
After looking at a par at best, Schauffele had manufactured his way into a position with a clear shot to the green from just 200 yards. Speaking with his caddie, he managed to get the ball near the green and, as he rolled in a five footer, the birdie was secured.
On the broadcast, it was clear that Immelman and Frank Nobilo knew Schauffele had gotten away with one, as Nobilo stated: “That’s a massive break… Take anything after that. Second shot being right behind that tree could be looking at five, six.” Immelman, on the other hand, simply said: “My goodness, that is downright robbery."
