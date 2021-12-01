Why Tiger Woods Will Be At St Andrews in July

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since his February car crash prior to this week's Hero World Challenge where he was downbeat on his golf game and said he was thankful to still have his life and all of his limbs.

The 15-time Major winner made it very clear that he is not ready to return any time soon, although the 150th Open at St Andrews in July would be a fitting place for him to make his comeback. Woods has won The Open twice at St Andrews, in 2000 and 2005, and described it as his favourite golf course in the world. However, he still may not be fit enough to play by July, but chances are he'll make the trip over anyway for the Champion's dinner.

“I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it,” said Woods. "It’s my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat.

Woods won his first Claret Jug at St Andrews in 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I got to attend my first one in '05 and it was pretty neat to be a part of. Peter Thomson was still alive, and I sat right next to him and to hear him tell stories of when he came over and he played and shots he played and how he did it, that was awesome. Those dinners are priceless and those stories, listening to them talk about how they played, when they played it and what they did, it's just an honor to be a part of a room like that.

“Yes, I would love to be able to play that Open Championship, there's no doubt about it, and hopefully I can."

R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers was delighted to hear the news that Tiger is hoping to tee it up. “We are delighted to see Tiger looking well and continuing his recovery. He is one of golf’s and The Open’s greatest champions and it would be fantastic to see him return to St Andrews next year for The 150th.”

