Why Rory McIlroy Was Two Seconds Away From A Penalty Stroke At The Valero Texas Open
The World No.2 narrowly avoided a penalty stroke at the Valero Texas Open after his ball was overhanging the hole before dropping just in time
Rory McIlroy avoided a penalty stroke by the skin of his teeth on day one at the Valero Texas Open.
His birdie putt from 13ft on the 600+ yard par 5 8th hole hung on the edge of the hole and it looked like he may be in risk of a penalty stroke just as Austin Eckroat recently received at the Players Championship.
However, his ball luckily dropped into the cup on the nine-second mark, meaning it counted as holed. Had it fallen in two seconds later, he would have breached the 10-second rule and been forced to add a stroke to his scorecard.
Watch McIlroy's birdie putt:
Rory McIlroy's putt eventually drops after NINE seconds! ⏱️😲 pic.twitter.com/4TX3iVgf9cApril 5, 2024
"I backed off the ball twice because of the wind. I could feel the wind at my back, so I'm like do I play the wind, do I not play the wind? When I ended up hitting the putt, there wasn't really a ton of wind there and I thought I missed it on the left side," he explained after his opening 69 at TPC San Antonio.
"Obviously the ball hung on the edge and I was just hoping for a gust of wind to come to blow it in and thankfully it did before the 10-second mark."
McIlroy also discussed his recent trip to Las Vegas to see legendary coach Butch Harmon.
"What I'm working on or what I've been trying to do the last couple weeks is no different than what I've been trying to do previously, he just sort of gave me a different way to do it," he said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"That's sort of the - you know, you could tell someone five different things and like for the same feel - like to a piece of a swing, but sometimes none of them resonated, sometimes all of them, sometimes one thing.
"It's just one of those things over the past few months that nothing was resonating with me. He gave me a tiny little something that I went with and, as I said, it's felt a little better over the last two weeks and felt pretty good out there."
Ball overhanging the hole rule:
Rule 13.3a: Waiting Time to See If Ball Overhanging Hole Will Fall into Hole
If any part of a player’s ball overhangs the lip of the hole:
- The player is allowed a reasonable time to reach the hole and ten more seconds to wait to see whether the ball will fall into the hole.
- If the ball falls into the hole in this waiting time, the player has holed out with the previous stroke.
If the ball does not fall into the hole in this waiting time:
- The ball is treated as being at rest.
- If the ball then falls into the hole before it is played, the player has holed out with the previous stroke, but gets one penalty stroke added to the score for the hole.Empty list
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
13 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 Masters
The 2023 Masters wasn’t short of talking points – here are 13 incidents you may have forgotten about the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 10 Comments You're Guaranteed To Hear In Every Golf Clubhouse Bar
Weather, bad luck, the state of the greens... you've probably heard and said them all during your time playing golf
By Michael Weston Published
-
'What In The World Is Going On?' - Jordan Spieth's Makes Ace And A Seven During Wild First Round At The Valero Texas Open
The three-time Major-winning Texan experienced a tumultuous opening round at TPC San Antonio - capped off with a hole-in-one at the iconic 16th
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
McIlroy Adds New 'More Responsive' Prototype Iron To His Bag Ahead Of The Masters
The four-time Major winner will have a new club in his bag for this week's Valero Texas Open
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Justin Thomas To Team Up With Cantlay’s Former Caddie After Split With Jim 'Bones' Mackay
The American will have a new man on the bag at the first men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Stephan Jaeger Wins After Scottie Scheffler Misses Putt
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler missed a putt at the last chasing three PGA Tour victories in a row as Stephan Jaeger triumphed
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'Don't Hold Your Breath' - Paul McGinley Expects Golf's Struggles To Continue With Unification Deal Potentially 'A Few More Years' Away
The former Ryder Cup captain was speaking to Irish radio about how soon he believes men's pro golf will come together again
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirmed To Make Zurich Classic Debut Alongside Ryder Cup Teammate Shane Lowry
The World No.2 will join forces with his fellow Major winner in New Orleans later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Defends Jay Monahan In Players Championship Press Conference: As It Happened
The 2019 champion spoke at length about what a good job the PGA Tour commissioner had done in general along with a variety of other subjects prior to the 50th edition of The Players Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy Has Extensive Putting Lesson Immediately After API Round One As Flat-Stick Woes Continue
The four-time Major champion has struck a bump in the road regarding his putting and spent time with coach Brad Faxon at Bay Hill in order to try and overcome the issue
By Jonny Leighfield Published