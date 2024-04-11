Why It’s A Big Masters Week For LIV Golf's Patrick Reed
The 2018 champion is relying on a strong performance for the best chance of appearances at the other Majors in 2024
When Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters, he wrote his name in the Augusta National history books.
However, as well as becoming the 52nd player to win the trophy, another significant knock-on effect of his achievement was that he never needed to worry about how to qualify for the Major again as it handed him a lifetime exemption.
As with any champion, Reed also received many other perks from winning The Masters, but among the most attractive were the exemptions it gave him to the other three Majors.
Those slots were only guaranteed for five years, though, meaning this year’s Masters is more important for the American than previous editions in the years since his win as he looks to secure his place at future Majors.
That wouldn’t have been an issue had Reed won any Major since, as it would have guaranteed him places at them for another five years (and longer at the Major he'd have won). But though he has come close, with five top-10 Major finishes since, he has yet to win another.
The biggest culprit is actually not Reed’s failure to win another Major, but his world ranking. Ever since signing for LIV Golf, Reed’s ability to earn the points has been hindered due to the circuit’s world ranking ineligibility. That's important because being above a particular world ranking by a particular date, depending on the Major, is another way to qualify.
Reed's biggest problem is that LIV Golf has a packed schedule of 14 events, meaning he has only had limited chances to play world-ranking events, with his best options being Major appearances and Asian Tour events.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even though Reed has been one of the most active in both as he bids for a high enough world ranking to reach the other Majors, he dropped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014 in September 2022, and headed into this year’s Masters in 112th.
That’s below the threshold for even the most generous Major for qualifying via world ranking, the PGA Championship, which, although not official, typically offers a place to any player in the top 100 not already qualified.
So, how can Reed’s performance at this year’s Masters help his predicament? Well, the most surefire way of claiming a place at the other three Majors is to repeat his achievement of six years ago. That would take his world ranking out of the equation for the foreseeable future as he’d once again earn five-year exemptions to each.
Failing that, another good option is a strong finish, a likely prospect given his three top-10s at Augusta National since his win, including T4 last year. A similar place on the leaderboard this year would see his world ranking given a welcome boost (last year, for example, he jumped from 70th to 45th).
Then it would be a case of trying to schedule other world ranking events to qualify for any remaining Majors he could still be short on, or, assuming his world ranking is high enough to secure a PGA Championship invite, a win at Valhalla in May would do it.
Even if Reed doesn’t perform at his best this week, all would not quite be lost where the US Open and The Open are concerned, with final qualifying one route to each.
Of course, none of those options would be more appealing than winning the Green Jacket for a second time and for that reason, Reed is likely feeling the pressure a little more than many at Augusta National this week.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The popular model has been updated - so what we do think? Here's our verdict...
The popular model has been updated for 2024 - so what we do think of the changes? Here's our verdict...
By Joel Tadman Published
-
The Masters Gets Underway As Honorary Starters Hit Ceremonial Tee Shots
The Masters is off and running after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson found the fairway with their ceremonial tee shots
By Ben Fleming Published