Who Has The Best Record In Singles At The Ryder Cup - Europe Or USA?

Over the last ten editions, the Sunday singles action has been a closely contested affair
While the first few days of the Ryder Cup hinge upon teamwork, the final act of the biennial tournament is matchplay golf at its finest - twelve singles matches to decide the victor of team golf's biggest prize
On Friday and Saturday, players can be sat; those out of form can be hidden away or paired with their stronger teammates. On Sunday, there is nowhere to hide. Everyone must play - 12 matches, 12 one-on-ones, 12 points.
And with Sunday offering the greatest number of points of any of the three days, it can often be the day full of drama, huge significance and one whose momentum swings from start to finish.
As both teams begin to prepare for Ryder Cup singles day, the question is: which team has the better record in the last ten events?
Home-course advantage plays a big role in the winner of the Ryder Cup and the challenge of winning a final-day singles contest is no different. In the last ten editions, only three times has the away team won overall on Sunday, with no side doing so since 2012.
Team Europe famously pulled off the feat in 2012 at Medinah when they overturned a four-point deficit on the final day. America achieved the feat in 2010 at Celtic Manor, while Europe dominated singles in 2004 en route to another famous victory on away soil at Oakland Hills.
When it comes down to head-to-head, it is Europe who have a slight advantage in recent times. Over the last ten tournaments, they lead 64-57 overall and have also won six out of the ten singles sessions.
The widest margin of victory is 8.5-3.5, achieved by Europe twice in 2012 and 2005. America's biggest victory came at Whistling Straits back in 2021 where they romped to a convincing 8-4 victory en route to their 19-9 victory.
Here's a look at the results from the last ten singles sessions:
LAST 10 RYDER CUP SUNDAYS
- 2021, Whistling Straits - US won 8-4
- 2018, Le Golf National - Europe won 7.5-5.5
- 2016, Hazeltine - US won 7.5-4.5
- 2014, Gleneagles - Europe won 6.5-5.5
- 2012, Medinah - Europe won 8.5-3.5
- 2010, Celtic Manor - US won 7-5
- 2008, Valhalla - US won 7.5-4.5
- 2006, The K Club - Euope won 8.5-3.5
- 2004, Oakland Hills - Europe won 7.5-4.5
- 2002, The Belfry - Europe won 7.5-4.5
