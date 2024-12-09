Which Tournaments LIV Golfers Won In 2024

LIV Golf has a roster of more than 50 players and many of them choose to play in various other tournaments away from the 14-event circuit in order to earn world ranking points and keep themselves busy.

LIV Golfers are suspended from the PGA Tour so that, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions, isn't a possibility so many of them opt to play on the Asian Tour as well as in South Africa, Japan and Australasia.

Just like in 2023, a number of LIV players have won around the world this year including Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open and Richard Bland with his two Senior Major victories.

So take a look at which LIV Golfers won where this year...

David Puig

Malaysian Open - Asian Tour

Talented Spaniard David Puig won his second Asian Tour title in February, where he beat Jeung-hun Wang by two strokes in Malaysia.

Puig closed with back-to-back 62s to finish at 23-under-par to land the Malaysian Open, an event that has been won by the likes of Vijay Singh, Lee Westwood, Thongchai Jaidee and Louis Oosthuizen in the past.

Carlos Ortiz

International Series Oman - Asian Tour

Carlos Ortiz enjoyed a stellar year thanks to a win on the Asian Tour as well as a win at LIV Golf Houston.

The Mexican claimed the International Series Oman in February, where he finished at 19-under-par to beat Louis Oosthuizen by four.

Kieran Vincent

Kit Kat Cash and Carry Pro-Am - Sunshine Tour

Vincent ended up getting relegated from the LIV Golf League after earning his spot via the Promotions event in 2023.

The former Legion XIII player, who won the International Series Vietnam last year, was victorious again in 2024, this time on the Sunshine Tour.

The Zimbabwean won the Kit Kat Cash and Carry Pro-Am in May by four strokes after finishing at 21-under-par.

Richard Bland

Senior PGA Championship and US Senior Open - Senior Majors

At the age of 51, Richard Bland enjoyed arguably the year of his career.

He won the Senior PGA Championship in his senior Major debut, triumphing by three strokes at Michigan's The Golf Club at Harbor Shores. That win qualified him for the 2025 PGA Championship and also gets him into the Senior PGA for life.

Then just five weeks later he went back-to-back in senior Majors to lift the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club. He came through a playoff against Japan's Hiroyuki Fujita after the pair finished at 13-under. The win gets him into the 2025 US Open and the US Senior Open for life.

Bryson DeChambeau

US Open - Major

And another LIV Golfer to win a Major this year was, of course, Bryson DeChambeau.

The Golfing Scientist won his second US Open after pipping Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No.2 thanks to a sensational up-and-down from the sand on the 72nd hole.

DeChambeau returned to the world's top 10 with his victory and, alongside his YouTube success, quickly became arguably golf's biggest star.

Peter Uihlein

International Series England and International Series Qatar - Asian Tour

Peter Uihlein won his first tournament in more than three years at the International Series England at Foxhills in August. The former World No.1 amateur closed with a 63 to win by seven strokes from Andy Sullivan and fellow LIV Golfer Caleb Surratt.

And just three months later the American clinched his second International Series title of the year in Qatar, where he beat Charl Schwartzel by five.

Jinichiro Kozuma

Sansan KBC Augusta - Japan Golf Tour

Kozuma made his way to LIV Golf via the Promotions Event in 2023 and kept his card this year while playing for Iron Heads GC.

The Japanese player also picked up a win this year in his homeland, winning the Sansan KBC Augusta via a playoff for his third Japan Golf Tour victory.

Patrick Reed

Hong Kong Open - Asian Tour

Reed shot the second 59 in Asian Tour history on his way to his first win in over three-and-a-half years at the Hong Kong Open.

The 2018 Masters champion closed with a 66 to finish at 22-under-par and beat Ben Campbell by three.

Lucas Herbert

NSW Open - PGA Tour of Australasia

Ripper GC player Lucas Herbert beat his captain Cameron Smith to win the NSW Open in November on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner finished at 15-under-par to win by three at Crystal Downs.

Dean Burmester

Vodacom Origins of Golf Final - Sunshine Tour

Dean Burmester has enjoyed an incredible last 12 months, where he won twice on the DP World Tour and also lifted his first LIV Golf title.

The South African won again in November, this time in his homeland where he won the Origins of Golf Final by seven strokes.

He finished at 28-under-par for his 13th Sunshine Tour win.

Joaquin Niemann

Saudi International - Asian Tour

Niemann enjoyed the year of his career in 2024, where he won two LIV Golf titles, shot a 59, finished 2nd in the LIV Golf League standings and won the Saudi International.

His second Saudi win of the season, after also claiming the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament, came after back-to-back birdies in the playoff to beat Cameron Smith and Caleb Surratt.