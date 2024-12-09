Which Tournaments LIV Golfers Won In 2024
LIV Golfers won a lot of tournaments worldwide this year outside of the 54-hole circuit...
LIV Golf has a roster of more than 50 players and many of them choose to play in various other tournaments away from the 14-event circuit in order to earn world ranking points and keep themselves busy.
LIV Golfers are suspended from the PGA Tour so that, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions, isn't a possibility so many of them opt to play on the Asian Tour as well as in South Africa, Japan and Australasia.
Just like in 2023, a number of LIV players have won around the world this year including Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open and Richard Bland with his two Senior Major victories.
So take a look at which LIV Golfers won where this year...
David Puig
Malaysian Open - Asian Tour
Talented Spaniard David Puig won his second Asian Tour title in February, where he beat Jeung-hun Wang by two strokes in Malaysia.
Puig closed with back-to-back 62s to finish at 23-under-par to land the Malaysian Open, an event that has been won by the likes of Vijay Singh, Lee Westwood, Thongchai Jaidee and Louis Oosthuizen in the past.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Carlos Ortiz
International Series Oman - Asian Tour
Carlos Ortiz enjoyed a stellar year thanks to a win on the Asian Tour as well as a win at LIV Golf Houston.
The Mexican claimed the International Series Oman in February, where he finished at 19-under-par to beat Louis Oosthuizen by four.
Kieran Vincent
A post shared by Kit Kat Group SA (@kitkatgroupsa)
A photo posted by on
Kit Kat Cash and Carry Pro-Am - Sunshine Tour
Vincent ended up getting relegated from the LIV Golf League after earning his spot via the Promotions event in 2023.
The former Legion XIII player, who won the International Series Vietnam last year, was victorious again in 2024, this time on the Sunshine Tour.
The Zimbabwean won the Kit Kat Cash and Carry Pro-Am in May by four strokes after finishing at 21-under-par.
Richard Bland
Senior PGA Championship and US Senior Open - Senior Majors
At the age of 51, Richard Bland enjoyed arguably the year of his career.
He won the Senior PGA Championship in his senior Major debut, triumphing by three strokes at Michigan's The Golf Club at Harbor Shores. That win qualified him for the 2025 PGA Championship and also gets him into the Senior PGA for life.
Then just five weeks later he went back-to-back in senior Majors to lift the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club. He came through a playoff against Japan's Hiroyuki Fujita after the pair finished at 13-under. The win gets him into the 2025 US Open and the US Senior Open for life.
Bryson DeChambeau
US Open - Major
And another LIV Golfer to win a Major this year was, of course, Bryson DeChambeau.
The Golfing Scientist won his second US Open after pipping Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No.2 thanks to a sensational up-and-down from the sand on the 72nd hole.
DeChambeau returned to the world's top 10 with his victory and, alongside his YouTube success, quickly became arguably golf's biggest star.
Peter Uihlein
International Series England and International Series Qatar - Asian Tour
Peter Uihlein won his first tournament in more than three years at the International Series England at Foxhills in August. The former World No.1 amateur closed with a 63 to win by seven strokes from Andy Sullivan and fellow LIV Golfer Caleb Surratt.
And just three months later the American clinched his second International Series title of the year in Qatar, where he beat Charl Schwartzel by five.
Jinichiro Kozuma
Sansan KBC Augusta - Japan Golf Tour
Kozuma made his way to LIV Golf via the Promotions Event in 2023 and kept his card this year while playing for Iron Heads GC.
The Japanese player also picked up a win this year in his homeland, winning the Sansan KBC Augusta via a playoff for his third Japan Golf Tour victory.
Patrick Reed
Hong Kong Open - Asian Tour
Reed shot the second 59 in Asian Tour history on his way to his first win in over three-and-a-half years at the Hong Kong Open.
The 2018 Masters champion closed with a 66 to finish at 22-under-par and beat Ben Campbell by three.
Lucas Herbert
A post shared by Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia (@pgatouraus)
A photo posted by on
NSW Open - PGA Tour of Australasia
Ripper GC player Lucas Herbert beat his captain Cameron Smith to win the NSW Open in November on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
The DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner finished at 15-under-par to win by three at Crystal Downs.
Dean Burmester
A post shared by Southern Africa PGA Tour (@sunshinetourgolf)
A photo posted by on
Vodacom Origins of Golf Final - Sunshine Tour
Dean Burmester has enjoyed an incredible last 12 months, where he won twice on the DP World Tour and also lifted his first LIV Golf title.
The South African won again in November, this time in his homeland where he won the Origins of Golf Final by seven strokes.
He finished at 28-under-par for his 13th Sunshine Tour win.
Joaquin Niemann
Saudi International - Asian Tour
Niemann enjoyed the year of his career in 2024, where he won two LIV Golf titles, shot a 59, finished 2nd in the LIV Golf League standings and won the Saudi International.
His second Saudi win of the season, after also claiming the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament, came after back-to-back birdies in the playoff to beat Cameron Smith and Caleb Surratt.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
'A Natural Fit' - Tiger Woods Backs Keegan Bradley US Ryder Captaincy
The 15-time Major winner made his remarks during an appearance in the NBC Sports broadcasting booth in the final round of the Hero World Challenge
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Set To Overtake Six-Time Major Winner For Consecutive Weeks As World No.1
The 28-year-old will soon reach 82 weeks at the top of the world rankings, overtaking Nick Faldo
By Mike Hall Published
-
Greg Norman Confirms He’s Being Replaced As LIV Golf CEO
The Australian told WISH-TV that he will be replaced as LIV Golf CEO, but that he’ll have a part to play in “some capacity”
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Talor Gooch Buys Up Second Sports Franchise
The Smash GC player has followed his investment in a Professional Bull Riders franchise with the purchase of a Sport Fishing Championship team
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joaquin Niemann Beats Fellow LIV Golfers In Saudi Playoff To Finish Top Of Asian Tour’s International Series Rankings
Niemann’s two birdies in the playoff were enough for him to edge out fellow LIV Golfers Cameron Smith and Caleb Surratt in the Saudi International at Riyadh Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why No-One Has Earned A 2025 LIV Golf Card Via The International Series Rankings
Joaquin Niemann's victory in Saudi Arabia meant the LIV Golfer topped the International Series Rankings, resulting in no players securing a card for the circuit in 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kevin Na's LIV Golf Team Teases New Signings
Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC has revealed it will make three signings ahead of the 2025 season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PIF Saudi International
Over 40 LIV golfers teed it up at Riyadh Golf Club this week, with all having varying degrees of success as the Asian Tour's season drew to a close
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Tony Finau Dismisses LIV Golf Rumors
The six-time PGA Tour winner told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that there is no truth in reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Asian Tour and LIV Golf Confirm New India Event
The International Series India will be the first event on the Asian Tour's elevated series' calendar next year, coming the week before LIV Golf Riyadh
By Elliott Heath Published