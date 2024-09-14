Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?
A total of 24 players are competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but only two will play in all five sessions over the three days of action
The Solheim Cup features 12 players on each of the US and European teams, and that has been no different in the 2024 edition at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.
Even before the contest began, each of the 24 players knew they would be guaranteed at least one session because everyone plays in the Sunday singles.
In the 2024 match, all the players had competed in at least one session before the decider on the final day, but only two will appear in all five - and they both play for Team Europe.
Of the dozen players at her disposal, captain Suzann Pettersen has placed most faith in Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen.
During the opening session, the Friday morning foursomes, Hull was in the first match alongside Esther Henseleit as they fell to a 3&2 defeat to Nelly Korda and Allison Corpuz.
Soon after, Pedersen and Maja Stark began their match against Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, with the pair finishing 2-up to win.
Following a quick turnaround, Hull and Pedersen then played in the Friday afternoon four ball session. Pedersen, playing with Stark again, tasted defeat for the first time at the match, with Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel the winners. Elsewhere, Hull played with Linn Grant in a 5&4 loss to Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite drawing a blank in her two matches on Friday, Pettersen again opted for Hull in the Saturday morning foursomes. This time, the English star repaid the captain's faith in her as she and Henseleit finished 1-up against Ewing and Kupcho. Meanwhile, Pedersen fell to her second successive defeat, this time alongside Carlota Ciganda, in their match against Corpuz and Korda.
Pedersen's appearance in all five sessions was then confirmed when she was again paired with Ciganda for the Saturday afternoon four ball match against Ewing and Lexi Thompson, while Hull teamed up with Georgia Hall for the match against Corpuz and Lilia Vu.
Even though the US had opened up a commanding 8-4 lead by the time the Saturday afternoon four ball began, eyebrows were raised as to why Team USA captain Stacy Lewis hadn't followed suit by including Nelly Korda in her fourth successive match, particularly after she won 3&2, 6&4 and 1-up after her first three appearances.
European Solheim Cup legend Catriona Matthew said: "I'm surprised on the American side that they're resting Nelly. I thought Nelly and Megan (Khang) would have gone out again. They were so good yesterday, and it's not as if Nelly has played that many holes. Okay, today she played a few more, but yesterday she didn't play that many."
As it is, Korda will have to make do with playing in four out of the five sessions, but she's far from alone.
On the European side, Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist and Maja Stark will also play four matches, while for the Americans, Korda will be joined by Allisen Corpuz, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Sarah Schmelzel, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on four matches by the time a winner is crowned on Sunday.
Solheim Cup Sessions Per Player
|Player
|Team
|Number Of Sessions
|Charley Hull
|Europe
|5
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|Europe
|5
|Celine Boutier
|Europe
|4
|Carlota Ciganda
|Europe
|4
|Linn Grant
|Europe
|4
|Georgia Hall
|Europe
|4
|Anna Nordqvist
|Europe
|4
|Maja Stark
|Europe
|4
|Allisen Corpuz
|USA
|4
|Lauren Coughlin
|USA
|4
|Ally Ewing
|USA
|4
|Nelly Korda
|USA
|4
|Sarah Schmelzel
|USA
|4
|Lexi Thompson
|USA
|4
|Lilia Vu
|USA
|4
|Rose Zhang
|USA
|4
|Esther Henseleit
|Europe
|3
|Madelene Sagstrom
|Europe
|3
|Meghan Khang
|USA
|3
|Jennifer Kupcho
|USA
|3
|Andrea Lee
|USA
|3
|Alison Lee
|USA
|3
|Leona Maguire
|Europe
|2
|Albane Valenzuela
|Europe
|2
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Leona Maguire Had Never Missed A Solheim Cup Session... Now She's Missed Three
The Irish star has played a pivotal part in Europe's past Solheim Cup success but, at the 2024 event, she has featured just once in four sessions...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Team USA Caddies Go Topless After Alison Lee Solheim Cup Hole Out Causes Chaos
The caddies of Alison Lee and Megan Khang took their shirts off to celebrate after Lee's hole out for eagle during the Saturday afternoon four ball session
By Mike Hall Published
-
Leona Maguire Had Never Missed A Solheim Cup Session... Now She's Missed Three
The Irish star has played a pivotal part in Europe's past Solheim Cup success but, at the 2024 event, she has featured just once in four sessions...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Team USA Caddies Go Topless After Alison Lee Solheim Cup Hole Out Causes Chaos
The caddies of Alison Lee and Megan Khang took their shirts off to celebrate after Lee's hole out for eagle during the Saturday afternoon four ball session
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Legend ‘Surprised’ After Nelly Korda Left Out Of Saturday Afternoon Session
The World No.1 has been one of the star players in the US side, but was surprisingly left out of the afternoon four balls on Saturday, much to the dismay of Catriona Matthew
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Extremely Disappointing’ - LPGA Boss Reveals What Caused Solheim Cup Transport Fiasco
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says she is extremely disappointed after transport delays caused fans to miss the start of the Solheim Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Many Points Has Every Player Won At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
The USA claimed a commanding 6-2 lead over Europe after day one of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘Significant Changes’ - LPGA Tour Apologizes, Offers Free Tickets To Fans After Transport Issues At Solheim Cup
The LPGA Tour had to do major damage control after thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup due to transport issues
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Solheim Cup Day 2 Pairings - All The Details You Need To Know
Team Europe have a mountain to climb on Saturday, with the Americans sitting four points clear following a 6-2 demolition on Friday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Suzann Pettersen Admits Europe Face ‘Massive’ Challenge To Overturn Solheim Cup Score
The European captain remains positive despite being four points back after the first day in Virginia, with Pettersen claiming 'we can do it again'
By Matt Cradock Published