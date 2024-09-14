Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup features 12 players on each of the US and European teams, and that has been no different in the 2024 edition at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

Even before the contest began, each of the 24 players knew they would be guaranteed at least one session because everyone plays in the Sunday singles.

In the 2024 match, all the players had competed in at least one session before the decider on the final day, but only two will appear in all five - and they both play for Team Europe.

Of the dozen players at her disposal, captain Suzann Pettersen has placed most faith in Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

During the opening session, the Friday morning foursomes, Hull was in the first match alongside Esther Henseleit as they fell to a 3&2 defeat to Nelly Korda and Allison Corpuz.

Soon after, Pedersen and Maja Stark began their match against Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, with the pair finishing 2-up to win.

Following a quick turnaround, Hull and Pedersen then played in the Friday afternoon four ball session. Pedersen, playing with Stark again, tasted defeat for the first time at the match, with Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel the winners. Elsewhere, Hull played with Linn Grant in a 5&4 loss to Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite drawing a blank in her two matches on Friday, Pettersen again opted for Hull in the Saturday morning foursomes. This time, the English star repaid the captain's faith in her as she and Henseleit finished 1-up against Ewing and Kupcho. Meanwhile, Pedersen fell to her second successive defeat, this time alongside Carlota Ciganda, in their match against Corpuz and Korda.

Pedersen's appearance in all five sessions was then confirmed when she was again paired with Ciganda for the Saturday afternoon four ball match against Ewing and Lexi Thompson, while Hull teamed up with Georgia Hall for the match against Corpuz and Lilia Vu.

Even though the US had opened up a commanding 8-4 lead by the time the Saturday afternoon four ball began, eyebrows were raised as to why Team USA captain Stacy Lewis hadn't followed suit by including Nelly Korda in her fourth successive match, particularly after she won 3&2, 6&4 and 1-up after her first three appearances.

Nelly Korda was surprisingly left out of the US Saturday afternoon four ball session (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Solheim Cup legend Catriona Matthew said: "I'm surprised on the American side that they're resting Nelly. I thought Nelly and Megan (Khang) would have gone out again. They were so good yesterday, and it's not as if Nelly has played that many holes. Okay, today she played a few more, but yesterday she didn't play that many."

As it is, Korda will have to make do with playing in four out of the five sessions, but she's far from alone.

On the European side, Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist and Maja Stark will also play four matches, while for the Americans, Korda will be joined by Allisen Corpuz, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Sarah Schmelzel, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on four matches by the time a winner is crowned on Sunday.

Solheim Cup Sessions Per Player