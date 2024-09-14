Solheim Cup Legend ‘Surprised’ After Nelly Korda Left Out Of Saturday Afternoon Session
The World No.1 has been one of the star players in the US side, but was surprisingly left out of the afternoon four balls on Saturday, much to the dismay of Catriona Matthew
After three sessions of the Solheim Cup, the Americans are firmly in position to recapture the trophy for the first time since 2017 but, despite their early domination, one of their key players was left out of the afternoon four balls on Saturday.
So far, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Nelly Korda has won 3&2, 6&4 and 1-up to be 3-0-0 but, on Saturday afternoon, the World No.1 was rested, much to the bemusement of Solheim Cup legend, Catriona Matthew.
Speaking to the media following the 2-2 Saturday morning foursomes session, Matthew stated: "I'm surprised on the American side that they're resting Nelly. I thought Nelly and Megan (Khang) would have gone out again. They were so good yesterday, and it's not as if Nelly has played that many holes. Okay, today she played a few more, but yesterday she didn't play that many".
The two-time winning Solheim Cup captain then added: "I wouldn't be surprised if she's (Korda) out following that Lee-Khang match, just kind of giving them support. Yeah, surprised not to see her out there. When you win three games you are going to love it. She's playing well. She's really embraced the whole atmosphere, the crowd, everything this week so far."
In 15 matches at the Solheim Cup, Korda now has a 10 wins, 4 losses and 1 tie record and, with a win tomorrow in the singles, it would be the first time that she has gone undefeated in a Solheim Cup.
Certainly, with an 8-4 deficit going into the afternoon, it's all to play for in regards to team Europe, who will need a strong afternoon to get back into contention in Virginia. Can they do it? Well, according to Matthew, "I believe they can."
"I really do think they have to win this session. If they can get to within two, three points of the Americans going into the singles, you just never know... They (Europe) got off to a good start this morning. Suzann will be telling them, get off to another good start, but then you've just got to finish them off. It's that kind of (holes) 8 to 14 the Americans seem to turn it on a little bit, so if we can play that 10 to 14 holes well (we'll have a chance)."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Calum Hill Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The Scottish golfer has claimed a number of wins since turning professional in 2017 - here are some facts about the DP World Tour player
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘Extremely Disappointing’ - LPGA Boss Reveals What Caused Solheim Cup Transport Fiasco
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says she is extremely disappointed after transport delays caused fans to miss the start of the Solheim Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘Extremely Disappointing’ - LPGA Boss Reveals What Caused Solheim Cup Transport Fiasco
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says she is extremely disappointed after transport delays caused fans to miss the start of the Solheim Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Many Points Has Every Player Won At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
The USA claimed a commanding 6-2 lead over Europe after day one of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘Significant Changes’ - LPGA Tour Apologizes, Offers Free Tickets To Fans After Transport Issues At Solheim Cup
The LPGA Tour had to do major damage control after thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup due to transport issues
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Solheim Cup Day 2 Pairings - All The Details You Need To Know
Team Europe have a mountain to climb on Saturday, with the Americans sitting four points clear following a 6-2 demolition on Friday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Suzann Pettersen Admits Europe Face ‘Massive’ Challenge To Overturn Solheim Cup Score
The European captain remains positive despite being four points back after the first day in Virginia, with Pettersen claiming 'we can do it again'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
4 Things Stacy Lewis Got Right On Day One Of The Solheim Cup
Team USA leads 6-2 after day one of the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How These Four Players Could Make History At The Solheim Cup
Team USA dominated proceedings on the first day of the Solheim Cup and, in regard to Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzelan, they have a chance of history
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Barack Obama Makes Solheim Cup Visit To Cheer On Team USA
The former President of the USA was introduced to the crowd on the first tee before the Friday afternoon four-ball session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published