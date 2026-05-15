What Is The PGA Championship Cut Rule?

The second Major Championship of the season is underway at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia, with 156 players competing for the famous Wanamaker Trophy.

Despite a general feeling that the Donald Ross layout would be overpowered by the game's biggest hitters and reduced to no more than a pitch-and-putt contest, only 31 players broke par on Thursday.

Some big names can be found languishing near the bottom of the leaderboard, in a scrap to make the cut after just 18 holes, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy (+4) and two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (+6).

Six-time Major winner McIlroy was seething after an opening-round 74 left him down in a tie for 105th, but he will still be backing himself to make it through to the weekend.

However, he's given himself a mountain to climb, especially with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler taking an early share of the lead at three under, along with six other players.

Given how the course played on Thursday, no one is safe, and for many players, especially the 20 PGA professionals in the field this week, goal number one will be to make the cut.

At the end of the first round, the projected cut line at the PGA Championship would fall at 2-over par, with 92 players in position to make it through to the weekend.

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McIlroy hasn't missed a cut since the 2024 Open, but he's in danger of going home early.

The group at +2, meanwhile, will have to watch their step, including fan favorites Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, and Adam Scott.

PGA Championship cut rule

After the second round, only the top 70 players and ties make it through to the weekend, which is the same format used at The Open.

While pros miss out on a big payday and the potential to climb the leaderboard and earn crucial world ranking points over the weekend, they do all receive $4,000 for playing the first two days - as making the field is an achievement in itself.

The PGA Championship’s cut rule differs from a typical PGA Tour full-field event, in which the top 65 and ties after the first two rounds qualify for the third and final rounds.

The Masters field (95 players last month) is cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes, while the US Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties after two rounds.