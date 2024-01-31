'Where Do We Stand In All Of This?' - DP World Tour Pros Question $3bn PGA Tour SSG Deal

The PGA Tour has announced an historic deal that will see the Strategic Sports Group invest around $3bn. As a result, its players are set to benefit to the tune of $1.5bn in equity shares, while the door remains open for further investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) “subject to all necessary regulatory approval.”

While that ushers in an exciting new era for the PGA Tour, there are questions over where it leaves its partner in its Strategic Alliance, the DP World Tour. After all, the catalyst for the investment was the 6 June 2023 news that both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour were in talks with the PIF over a merger.

More details are sure to follow as the dust settles on the latest twist in the saga at the top of the professional game, but in the meantime, that has left some DP World Tour pros questioning what the future holds for the circuit.

One of the first players to ask what comes next for the Tour was Englishman Richard Mansell, who responded to X account NUCLR GOLF’s post on the news writing simply: “Anddddddd where do we stand in all of this?!”

Anddddddd where do we stand in all of this?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cFLwsn51aTJanuary 31, 2024 See more

That drew a response from a former DP World Tour player, Lee Westwood, who is preparing for the LIV Golf season opener in Mexico...

That is an excellent question Richard.January 31, 2024 See more

Another player left seeking answers was nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal. Also on X, the Spaniard wrote: “We can confirm that a deal between the @PGATOUR and the Strategic Sports group is done. But where is the DP World tour is in the deal? Is it beneficial to us? What is going to do to us? Well, we will see, I hope.”

We can confirm that a deal between the @PGATOUR and the Strategic Sports group is done. But where is the DP World tour is in the deal? Is it beneficial to us? What is going to do to us? Well, we will see, I hope.January 31, 2024 See more

That hope appeared to have turned to cynicism a couple of hours later, when he followed up with a more straightforward message: "The boys club deal again."

The boys club deal again.January 31, 2024 See more

While the news offers a huge cash boost to the PGA Tour, without the PIF’s involvement, there remain questions over whether the fractures at the top of the game can be healed while the financial backers of LIV Golf are yet to take a seat at the table.

Pablo Larrazabal is hopeful the deal will be beneficial to the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the players who now has a foot in both DP World Tour and PGA Tour camps is Robert MacIntyre, and he offered a suggestion over how the game can move forward if the PIF remain on the outside looking in.

He wrote: “Seeing all this chat about a deal being made. If the PIF aren’t involved in the PGA deal then the DP world tour have to make some sort of deal with them. Only way to make the game move forward is for them to be involved.”

Seeing all this chat about a deal being made. If the PIF aren’t involved in the PGA deal then the DP world tour have to make some sort of deal with them. Only way to make the game move forward is for them to be involved👊January 31, 2024 See more

Despite the uncertainty, one assurance that the DP World Tour hasn’t been left behind came from outgoing CEO Keith Pelley, who responded to the deal by sending a letter to members confirming that “negotiations between ourselves, the PGA Tour and the PIF are still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, there was another snippet in the press release of the announcement from the PGA Tour. It read: “The PGA Tour’s Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour remains a focus. As close partners, the DP World Tour was included in the original framework discussions and agreement announced last year, and the Tour is in active discussions on how to best work together for the continued benefit of all.”

While the coming days will likely see plenty more questions over just what this all means for the DP World Tour, it appears patience is the key as events at the top of the game continue to unfold.