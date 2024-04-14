What Would A 15-Handicapper Shoot Around Augusta? Rory McIlroy Gave This Brutal Response...

Rory McIlroy's search for a Masters title is set to continue into 2025 after failing to find his best form at Augusta again this year.

Rounds of 71, 77 and 71 left the Northern Ireland golfer 10 shots off the lead going into the final round with his hopes of completing a Grand Slam surely having to wait for another year at least.

After completing his third round in conditions which caused some of the world's best pros to struggle as a result of the firm, fast greens which had been dried out by the wind and sun, McIlroy was asked how amateurs might fare on such a day at Augusta.

McIlroy was asked specifically: 'What would a 15-handicap do around here?' before giving a cutting reply. He said: "It's hard because a 15-handicap usually doesn't get the ball in the air far enough for the wind to affect it, but they would have struggled."

McIlroy came into Augusta off the back of a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open, but his first-round 71 left him trailing the leaders before his chances were effectively gone following a second round 77 that failed to include a single birdie.

McIlroy has now entered to play the RBC Heritage tournament at Hilton Head next week on the PGA Tour in a bid to climb up the FedExCup points list as he currently languishes in 41st.

Ahead of his fourth round at the Masters, McIlroy said: "I want to shoot a good round of golf and move on to Hilton Head next week in a good frame of mind. I need to get all the events under my belt as I can."

Rory McIlroy sees his 2024 Masters hopes plummet (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy also said he is determined not to get too hung up over his latest failure at Augusta as he bids to join a select five-man group of players to have completed a Grand Slam.

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods have all done it and McIlroy would become only the sixth player if he eventually wins at Masters.

He reflected: "All I can do is come here and try my best. That's what I do every time I show up. Some years it's better than others. I've just got to keep showing up and try to do the right thing."