What Is The Biggest Comeback Win At The Ryder Cup?

Team USA will need to create history if it’s to win the Ryder Cup with a five-point deficit heading into the Sunday singles at Marco Simone

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia celebrate after winning the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia helped Europe to an improbable victory at Medinah in 2012
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After the Europeans won the Saturday morning foursomes session 3-1 in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, the chances of a US victory in 2023 seemed all but over, with Zach Johnson’s team trailing by 9.5 points to 2.5 points heading into the afternoon fourball session.

However, this year’s match has been nothing if not surprising and, out of nowhere, the Americans finally found some momentum in the penultimate session of this year’s contest, narrowing the gap to a more manageable five points with 12 still to play for when all 24 players compete in the decisive Sunday singles.

To win from this stage would still take a gargantuan turnaround for the US, and that’s backed up by history. In the 43 previous editions of the Ryder Cup, the team heading into the final day behind has only won nine times.

Among those, there have been two comeback from deficits of four points on the Saturday evening. In 1999, a famously fractious match, later dubbed the Battle of Brookline, found the Americans facing a daunting 10-6 deficit heading into the Sunday singles.

The US team celebrate after winning the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline

Team USA came back from a four-point deficit to win the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a run of six singles wins in a row to begin its challenge handed Team USA the lead on the way to closing out an eventual 14.5 points to 13.5 points victory amid criticisms of the behaviour of the US team and spectators.

Not to be outdone, Team Europe launched an identical comeback 13 years later. Once again, the score was 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles, and it would have been worse where it not for heroics from Ian Poulter in his Saturday afternoon fourball session with Rory McIlroy, when the duo beat Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson to alter the mood – and momentum – decisively.

The next day, Europe rallied and eventually won eight and halved one of the 12 singles matches to win by 14.5 points to 13.5 points and complete the Miracle at Medinah.

Of course, despite clawing back some points – and pride – in the Saturday afternoon fourball session this year, for Johnson’s men to win the Ryder Cup from here would require an effort that eclipses even those two unforgettable occasions.

Are we about to witness the biggest miracle of all, not at Medinah this time, but Marco Simone? Time will tell, but with players of the calibre of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and an in-form Patrick Cantlay in its lineup, you write Team USA off at your peril.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸