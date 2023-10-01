What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Ryder Cup

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Europe have won back the Ryder Cup after Luke Donald's men saw off a USA fightback to clinch a memorable 16½-11½ triumph.

Donald's side were made to sweat in the heat in Rome before Tommy Fleetwood's birdie on 16 guaranteed him at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler to spark jubilant home celebrations after Europe were humbled 19-9 in Whistling Straits previously.

Skipper Donald said: "Hopefully I laid out a good plan but they had to do it and play well. I am just happy they trusted me. It is a dream to be a captain. We made history today. Not many people gave us a chance after whistling Straits."

Donald's team prevailed after some titanic final day clashes at Marco Simone which witnessed brilliant golf from the likes of Rory McIlroy who picked up his fourth point with a stunning 3&1 win over Sam Burns in which he was eight-under for 17 holes.

But there were numerous other impressive performances on both sides as we take a look at who shot what in their match-play encounters which included gimme putts and an automatic bogey where the pro failed to finish the hole.

Ryder Cup scores - Sunday singles

Match 1

Jon Rahm: -4 for 18

Scottie Scheffler: -5 for 18

Match 2

Vitkor Hovland: -6 for 15

Collin Morikawa: -1 for 15

Match 3

Justin Rose: -2 for 16

Patrick Cantlay: -5 for 16

Match 4

Rory McIlroy: - 8 for 17

Sam Burns: -5 for 17

Match 5

Matt Fitzpatrick: +1 for 18

Max Homa: -2 for 18

Match 6

Tyrrell Hatton: -6 for 16

Brian Harman: -3 for 16

Match 7

Ludvig Aberg: -1 for 16

Brooks Koepka: -5 for 16

Match 8

Sepp Straka: -2 for 18

Justin Thomas: -5 for 18

Match 9

Nicolai Hojgaard: -1 for 16

Xander Schauffele: -4 for 16

Match 10

Shane Lowry: -6 for 18

Jordan Spieth: -6 for 18

Match 11

Tommy Fleetwood: -6 for 17

Rickie Fowler: -2 for 17

Match 12