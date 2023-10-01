What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Ryder Cup
Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome after a thrilling final day as we look at what the pros shot
Europe have won back the Ryder Cup after Luke Donald's men saw off a USA fightback to clinch a memorable 16½-11½ triumph.
Donald's side were made to sweat in the heat in Rome before Tommy Fleetwood's birdie on 16 guaranteed him at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler to spark jubilant home celebrations after Europe were humbled 19-9 in Whistling Straits previously.
Skipper Donald said: "Hopefully I laid out a good plan but they had to do it and play well. I am just happy they trusted me. It is a dream to be a captain. We made history today. Not many people gave us a chance after whistling Straits."
Donald's team prevailed after some titanic final day clashes at Marco Simone which witnessed brilliant golf from the likes of Rory McIlroy who picked up his fourth point with a stunning 3&1 win over Sam Burns in which he was eight-under for 17 holes.
But there were numerous other impressive performances on both sides as we take a look at who shot what in their match-play encounters which included gimme putts and an automatic bogey where the pro failed to finish the hole.
Ryder Cup scores - Sunday singles
Match 1
- Jon Rahm: -4 for 18
- Scottie Scheffler: -5 for 18
Match 2
- Vitkor Hovland: -6 for 15
- Collin Morikawa: -1 for 15
Match 3
- Justin Rose: -2 for 16
- Patrick Cantlay: -5 for 16
Match 4
- Rory McIlroy: - 8 for 17
- Sam Burns: -5 for 17
Match 5
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +1 for 18
- Max Homa: -2 for 18
Match 6
- Tyrrell Hatton: -6 for 16
- Brian Harman: -3 for 16
Match 7
- Ludvig Aberg: -1 for 16
- Brooks Koepka: -5 for 16
Match 8
- Sepp Straka: -2 for 18
- Justin Thomas: -5 for 18
Match 9
- Nicolai Hojgaard: -1 for 16
- Xander Schauffele: -4 for 16
Match 10
- Shane Lowry: -6 for 18
- Jordan Spieth: -6 for 18
- Match 11
- Tommy Fleetwood: -6 for 17
- Rickie Fowler: -2 for 17
Match 12
- Robert MacIntyre: -3 for 17
- Wyndham Clark: -1 for 17
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
