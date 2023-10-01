'It Fuelled Me' Rory McIlroy Fights Back Tears After Ryder Cup Win
McIlroy made it four wins in Rome with a 3&1 victory over Sam Burns after using the previous day's bust-up as "fuel"
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
An emotional Rory McIlroy had to fight back tears as he was interviewed live on TV after his singles win on Sunday in Rome.
McIlroy had just completed a 3&1 victory over Sam Burns to leave Europe within touching distance of winning the Ryder Cup. It followed a controversial spat with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava the day before.
McIlroy's singles triumph ensured he was Europe's leading points scorer with four at Marco Simone this week in a stunning reversal of fortunes from Europe's record 19-9 defeat in Whistling Straits in 2021 which left the Northern Ireland professional in tears.
Watch: Emotional Rory McIlroy after Ryder Cup win
🗣️ "It fuelled me."A tearful Rory McIlroy spoke of how much winning four points during the Ryder Cup in Rome meant to him. 💙🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/5GfUmSzGxNOctober 1, 2023
But this time the seven-time Europe Ryder Cup member was emotional for all the right reasons after his heroics put the hosts on the verge of victory.
World No.2 McIlroy , 34, who picked up just one point at the 2021 Ryder Cup, said: "It means an awful lot. I was so disappointed after Whistling Straits. We all were. We wanted to come here to Rome this year and redeem ourselves a bit.
"To come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me. We've got some fresh blood on the team that I think has worked really well. I just knew that I needed to put in a better performance for my team-mates this week and thankfully I was able to do that."
McIlroy and the European team were furious on Saturday though when LaCava took off his cap and waved it in the air after Cantlay made a vital putt on the 18th in the crucial last four-ball match to set-up a comeback win.
LaCava's actions were considered poor sportsmanship as the Northern Irish golfer still had a putt to tie the match. Tensions then spilled over onto the car park with McIlroy heard shouting: ‘this can’t happen, this can’t happen – it’s a f*****g disgrace' at the caddie. As a result, a security guard was forced to step in and calm things down before Shane Lowry guided McIlroy to a waiting car.
McIlroy admitted: "I let it fuel me. I didn't let it take away from what's been a fantastic week. I used that little incident last night to my advantage. In a way it gave us a little bit of a fire in our bellies to try and get the job done today. I just wanted to come out and win another point for Europe."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
From Tears After Record Defeat Scottie Scheffler Bounces Back To Tie Rahm In Singles
Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm couldn't be separated in their Ryder Cup singles match
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Korean Stars Exempt From Mandatory Military Service
Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim represented their country in the Asian Games in China where South Korea won gold in the team golf event
By James Nursey Published
-
PGA Tour Korean Stars Exempt From Mandatory Military Service
Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim represented their country in the Asian Games in China where South Korea won gold in the team golf event
By James Nursey Published
-
Joe LaCava Apologizes To Rory McIlroy For Exchange That Led To Ryder Cup Parking Lot Incident
Patrick Cantlay's caddie has reportedly reached out to McIlroy after the incident during a Saturday fourball match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joe LaCava Was Out Of Order But He's Given The Ryder Cup An Edge It Needed
The biennial contest came to life late on Saturday night in Rome after Joe LaCava caused a scene on the final green
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Are The Ryder Cup Singles A Blind Draw?
The Sunday singles sees each player face an opponent in a straight battle for a point, but how are the match-ups determined?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We Weren't Ready To Go' - Azinger Says US Vice Captain Admitted They Were 'Rusty' And 'Flat'
The 2008 winning captain said Davis Love III admitted the US came in rusty after the majority of the team took four weeks off prior to Marco Simone
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Europe Win 2023 Ryder Cup - Latest Scores And Reaction
The Ryder Cup will be decided very soon! Can Europe get the four points needed? Or will the USA stage a remarkable comeback?
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Cap Or No Cap, Patrick Cantlay Stole The Show On Day Two Of The Ryder Cup
Despite the unsavoury scenes afterwards, Cantlay deserves huge credit for his performance on Saturday at the Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'That's A Mistake From Joe' - McGinley On McIlroy And LaCava Ryder Cup Incident
Footage emerged of Joe LaCava remonstrating towards McIlroy as the 34-year-old lined up his putt on the 18th
By Mike Hall Published