'What Do They Care About The Dust Collecting Trophies Of A Bygone Era?' - Judge On Suspended LIV Golfers

On Thursday, the FedEx Cup playoffs got underway at TPC Southwind. However, it was the news and actions earlier on in the week that perhaps caught the eyes of most, as a trio of LIV golfers would not be able to feature in the playoffs after their temporary restraining order (TRO) was turned down.

During the hearing in San Jose, Judge Beth Labson Freeman found "no irreparable harm" and denied Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones TROs to compete. According to Golf Magazine's Sean Zak, it was also ruled that "LIV contracts are based upon players' calculation of what they were leaving behind."

Gooch, Jones and Swafford lost their bid to feature in the FedEx Cup playoffs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the statement, Judge Freeman went on to add: "It is clear that the LIV Golf contracts negotiated by the Plaintiffs and consummated between the parties were based on the players' calculation of what they would be leaving behind and the amount of money they would need to compensate for those losses.

"Plaintiffs have signed contracts that richly reward them for their talent and compensate for lost opportunity through Tour play. In fact, the evidence shows almost without a doubt that they will be earning significantly more money with LIV Golf than they could reasonably have expected to make through Tour play over the same time period."

What's more, Judge Freeman also mentioned that: "If LIV Golf is elite golf's future, what do Plaintiffs care about the dust-collecting trophies of a bygone era?"

Gooch and his 4 Aces team have secured the last two team events, pocketing $1.5 million in the process (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the hearing, Rory McIlroy came out in support of the decision, stating "from my vantage point, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision," with the four-time Major winner also adding: "I certainly have a little more respect for the guys that haven't put their names to the suit. So yeah, I mean, it's become a little more personal because of that.”

What was LIV Golf's response in all of this you may ask? Well, following the hearing, the Saudi-backed series issued the following statement: “We’re disappointed that Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones won’t be allowed to play golf. No one gains by banning golfers from playing.”