Wet Saturday At Augusta Poses The Question - Are We Looking At A Monday finish?

Friday turned into a huge anti-climax – there’s no doubt about that. When the siren first sounded at 3:07 p.m. EDT there was still a little hope that a full day’s play would be possible. When it sounded for a second time at 4:22 p.m. EDT – and a tree came down on the course – the excitement was sucked out of Augusta National in an instant.

A new day and that buzz and energy is definitely still on the low side. It takes a lot to dampen the spirits of a Masters patron, but Saturday’s rain is heavy and no matter how glorious and special a place this is, no one likes torrential downpours, not even players firing at pins on soft greens to try and make up ground. Still, the car parks are filling up and fans are coming through the gates in large numbers, many wearing ponchos and hiding under umbrellas, green and white Masters ones of course. Sensible.

One of those players trying to make a move up the leaderboard is Tiger Woods. The great man, who's very well wrapped up, hit a beauty into the par-3 12th straight off the bat, only to miss the five-footer for birdie.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas is going the wrong way. He made a double on 11 after finding the greenside water hazard and followed it up with a bogey on 13. He’s not a happy bunny.

Jon Rahm is the man to follow this morning. With a host of players struggling, the Spaniard seems to have taken it on himself to try and hunt down overnight leader, Brooks Koepka, who’s safe in the clubhouse at twelve under.

One player who hasn’t stuck around is Louis Oosthuizen. “Due to injury, Louis Oosthuizen has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing 17 holes of his second round”. The South African was seven over at the time.

As the rain continues to pour down, giving the tournament more of a wet Open Championship feel, the question is: Are we looking at a Monday finish? It’s not happened here since Seve Ballesteros claimed the Green Jacket in 1983. I was told to expect four seasons in one week when I arrived in Georgia, but I didn't really believe you could go from such hot and humid conditions on one day, to cold and wet the next - the difference is quite incredible.

The good news is that there’s not a puddle to be seen out on the course. The SubAir systems here are something else, although if you’re being critical, they’re a touch loud - like a 747 revving up for take off. Still, if they keep the greens in as immaculate condition as they are right now, who cares about a little noise pollution?