Westwood Blasts 'Unfair' LIV Critics And Responds To Threat Of Major Ban

Lee Westwood says it is "unfair" that the LIV Golf Series is being singled out, but admits he knew there were risks attached in leaving the traditional tours for the controversial up-start venture.

The Englishman and his fellow LIV rebels have already been sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours for jumping ship to the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, and now they face the prospect of being ineligible for the four Majors as of next year.

In the build-up to the 150th Open, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers ruled out banning LIV Golf players but hinted the governing body would review its qualification criteria, and one avenue being explored is excluding anyone who is suspended from either the PGA or DP World Tour.

Video: What is LIV Golf?

It's also believed that if the R&A was to change its entry criteria, the other Major organisations would follow suit in what would be a potentially fatal blow for LIV in its bid to establish itself as a mainstay at the pinnacle of the men's game.

Asked if he had any concerns about his participation in future Majors, Westwood said: "Not really, no. I think anybody that signed up to the LIV events, there was an element of risk about not playing in Majors and things like that.

"I don’t see why it should be like that, the four Majors for me stand alone. They’re four independent bodies and not on the other tours. The LIV Tour is just another tour in the same way the South African Tour is, the Asian Tour is and the Australasian Tour is, so to single out a tour is a bit unfair really."

Fellow Englishman and team member of LIV Golf's Majesticks GC Ian Poulter was booed by a section of fans on the Old Course's first tee, while Greg Norman, CEO of the up-start league, was told he wasn't welcome at Monday's Celebration of Champions or the Champions' Dinner on Tuesday evening.

Westwood, however, added that he didn't experience any hostility from fans during a first-round 68 at the 150th Open, instead rounding on the media for "stoking" the flames of controversy. "I don’t think it had the potential (for that)," he said. "I think the media are stoking it up and doing as much as they can to aid that, but I think the general public just want to go out there and see good golf, no matter where it is being played or who is playing it."