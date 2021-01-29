Time to start working on your game at home? These nets will help you hone your swing
The Best Golf Nets On Amazon To Use During Lockdown
It has been a difficult last 10 months with the Covid-19 pandemic and it looks like we still have a month or so left in lockdown.
Golf courses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are all currently closed, so a practice net really is an essential item for golfers that have gardens or garages right now.
They allow you to keep your swing in shape and can be used not only during lockdown but throughout the year.
Below, we pick out our top five golf nets to help you practise your game at home:
Ruizhuo golf net – 1.4m £56.99 at Amazon
This is a great option if you have a small garden or looking to use indoors. It’s just 1.4m high so nice and compact, although this may be a bit small for a beginner who could possibly miss it. 71% of its reviews are 4 or 5 stars.
Ram extra large golf net £89.99 at Amazon
This net is huge at 10ft x 7ft, coming with a good target to help you start your shots on your intended line. 87% of its reviews are 4 or 5 stars.
Saplize golf net 10ftx7ft £99.99 at Amazon
If you’re looking for something a little bit larger with more targets, this is a brilliant net. It also comes with a mat and 81% of the reviews are 4 or 5 stars.
Forb golf net £99.99 at Amazon
Coming in a 7ft x 7ft square, this net from Forb is nice and sleek and easily portable. It is best for experienced golfers as it could quite easily be missed with a bad shot. 91% of its 166 reviews are 4 or 5 stars.
Forb golf net and cage £309.99 at Amazon
Got a bit more money to spend? This Forb cage replicates something you’d have at the golf club. It would be perfect if you’re looking for something a bit more permanent and have the space.
