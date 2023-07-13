New PIF FII Partnership To Provide Financial Boost For Women's Game

Women’s golf could benefit from a financial boost following an announcement that the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to partner with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute.

Recognising that a significant proportion of global golf fans hold senior management and leadership positions in the corporate sector, the Aramco Team Series has partnered with FII Institute to elevate the tournament to new heights.

Alexandra Armas, CEO of the Ladies European Tour, believes the partnership can build on the momentum that has been building in the women’s game.

“We are delighted that FII is becoming a strategic partner from the Aramco Team Series – Riyadh onwards, bringing more discussions and investment into women’s golf through this partnership,” she said.

“This will undoubtedly support the continued momentum within our sport, with the potential to increase purses and services for our talented athletes. It’s an exciting time for women’s golf and the global sports scene.”

FII Institute is a leading, global non-profit foundation with an investment, and over the past three years it has hosted more than 13 conferences and international summits.

The first edition of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF and the new strategic partnership with FII Institute will launch in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, later this year.

Throughout the week, business leaders will be able to meet and discuss investment opportunities around the Aramco Team Series and growing women’s sports.

Other highlights include CEO breakfasts, pro-am playing opportunities, roundtable discussions, and Aramco Team Series Empower – a thought leadership panel covering women’s sports and business led by influential leaders in their fields.

It is hoped that the partnership will see the Aramco Team Series redefine the possibilities in women's golf and establish itself as one of the world's most prestigious and innovative sporting events.