New PIF FII Partnership To Provide Financial Boost For Women's Game
The Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to partner with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute
Women’s golf could benefit from a financial boost following an announcement that the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to partner with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute.
Recognising that a significant proportion of global golf fans hold senior management and leadership positions in the corporate sector, the Aramco Team Series has partnered with FII Institute to elevate the tournament to new heights.
Alexandra Armas, CEO of the Ladies European Tour, believes the partnership can build on the momentum that has been building in the women’s game.
“We are delighted that FII is becoming a strategic partner from the Aramco Team Series – Riyadh onwards, bringing more discussions and investment into women’s golf through this partnership,” she said.
“This will undoubtedly support the continued momentum within our sport, with the potential to increase purses and services for our talented athletes. It’s an exciting time for women’s golf and the global sports scene.”
FII Institute is a leading, global non-profit foundation with an investment, and over the past three years it has hosted more than 13 conferences and international summits.
The first edition of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF and the new strategic partnership with FII Institute will launch in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, later this year.
Throughout the week, business leaders will be able to meet and discuss investment opportunities around the Aramco Team Series and growing women’s sports.
Other highlights include CEO breakfasts, pro-am playing opportunities, roundtable discussions, and Aramco Team Series Empower – a thought leadership panel covering women’s sports and business led by influential leaders in their fields.
It is hoped that the partnership will see the Aramco Team Series redefine the possibilities in women's golf and establish itself as one of the world's most prestigious and innovative sporting events.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Why is Royal Liverpool Golf Club Called Hoylake?
Royal Liverpool and Hoylake are the same golf course and it's been this way since 1869 when the famous links was founded
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
How Many Drivers Did Tiger Woods Hit At The 2006 Open?
Tiger Woods' iconic victory at Royal Liverpool was memorable in many ways but his brilliant reliance on his long irons will live long in the memory
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Stars Of Sport, Showbusiness And Social Media To Tackle The Open Invitational At Hoylake
The likes of Tony Bellew, Jordan Pickford and Victor Cruz will join social media and showbusiness stars to play at Royal Liverpool in The Open Invitational
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'He Has A Lot Of Tough Questions To Answer' - Schauffele Says He's Lost Trust In Monahan
Xander Schauffele says he and other PGA Tour players have lost trust in Jay Monahan, who'll have some tough questions to answer when he returns
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Nelly Korda Aims To Shine At Aramco Team Series Despite Recent Struggles After Latest Injury
American Korda hasn't lived up to her star billing in the last two Majors and admits she is trying to fix her game round by round
By James Nursey • Published
-
Golf Broadcaster Shane Bacon Qualifies For US Amateur Championship
Broadcaster Shane Bacon birdied his final hole to secure a dream qualification into the US Amateur Championship
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Says Lack Of Clarity Over PGA Tour/PIF Deal 'A Bit Worrisome'
World No.1 Scheffler has spoken out over his frustrations and concerns about the proposed link up between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
By James Nursey • Published
-
LIV Golf League Signs New Sports Betting Partnership Deal
LIV Golf has signed a strategic partnership with Simplebet to create live in-play betting on all their events
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Final Three Open Spots To Be Decided At Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai and the likes of Cameron Davis , Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes need a good week at the Renaissance Club to qualify for the Open
By James Nursey • Published
-
Rose Zhang Into Automatic Solheim Cup Spots After Just Three Starts
Rose Zhang has played her way into the automatic Solheim Cup places after just three events as a professional
By Paul Higham • Published