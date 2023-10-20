Watson Wants Major Exemptions For Top LIV Golf Players

Bubba Watson says that instead of chasing Official World Golf Ranking points, LIV Golf players should get direct access into the Majors via their own money list.

Only four LIV Golf members are currently in the top 100 in the world, and after the OWGR rejected the initial bid to get ranking points that's likely to drop further.

The likes of Watson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson hold exemptions for some or all of the Majors, but the likes of Talor Gooch and other big names do not.

The lack of ranking points for LIV makes it a much tougher route into the Majors, although qualifying is still open to them, but Watson wants to see a more direct route.

Instead of changing the competition format in a bid to win world ranking points, the two-time Masters champion wants the LIV Golf money list standings to be used and the top players to earn spots in Majors.

"I've been saying since the beginning of LIV is that we shouldn't go after world ranking points," said Watson. "We should go after top 10, top 15 on the money list, our points list on LIV should get into Majors. Makes it easy.

"These guys are so good. The top 10 this year could play against anybody. You could make a US team, you could make a European team, they could play with anybody, our top 10.

"So that's how you should get into Majors and I've been saying that forever. Forget points. Just go straight off the money list, try to get 10 people, or 15 get in; trying to get more people, so 15."

Talor Gooch won three times on LIV this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gooch, who won three LIV events this season, is the man often put up as the prime example as many feel he's among the best players in the world when on form.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann was also seen as a potential Major challenger, despite a modest return of just one top 20 finish in 19 appearances in golf's big four.

And he says he's felt the frustration of not being able to play in the big events due to moving to LIV.

"The Majors are all about having the best players in the world competing against each other," said Niemann.

Joaquin Niemann wants to get back into the Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For me, it's been a little bit frustrating the last couple months knowing that I'm going to be outside the top 50 and not going to be able to get into the Majors.

"I'm going to have to try to go play different tours to try to win ranking [points] but I still think it won't be enough to make it because all the world rankings now are on the PGA Tour.

"So it's been kind of hard not having the option of being in the majors right now. I mean, trying to figure out what I could do to get into the majors knowing that I don't know what's going to happen next year, if they are going to give spots to LIV players."