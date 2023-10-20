Watson Wants Major Exemptions For Top LIV Golf Players
Bubba Watson says to forget about world ranking points and just have the top 15 players in the LIV Golf standings get exemptions into the Majors
Bubba Watson says that instead of chasing Official World Golf Ranking points, LIV Golf players should get direct access into the Majors via their own money list.
Only four LIV Golf members are currently in the top 100 in the world, and after the OWGR rejected the initial bid to get ranking points that's likely to drop further.
The likes of Watson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson hold exemptions for some or all of the Majors, but the likes of Talor Gooch and other big names do not.
The lack of ranking points for LIV makes it a much tougher route into the Majors, although qualifying is still open to them, but Watson wants to see a more direct route.
Instead of changing the competition format in a bid to win world ranking points, the two-time Masters champion wants the LIV Golf money list standings to be used and the top players to earn spots in Majors.
"I've been saying since the beginning of LIV is that we shouldn't go after world ranking points," said Watson. "We should go after top 10, top 15 on the money list, our points list on LIV should get into Majors. Makes it easy.
"These guys are so good. The top 10 this year could play against anybody. You could make a US team, you could make a European team, they could play with anybody, our top 10.
"So that's how you should get into Majors and I've been saying that forever. Forget points. Just go straight off the money list, try to get 10 people, or 15 get in; trying to get more people, so 15."
Gooch, who won three LIV events this season, is the man often put up as the prime example as many feel he's among the best players in the world when on form.
Chilean Joaquin Niemann was also seen as a potential Major challenger, despite a modest return of just one top 20 finish in 19 appearances in golf's big four.
And he says he's felt the frustration of not being able to play in the big events due to moving to LIV.
"The Majors are all about having the best players in the world competing against each other," said Niemann.
"For me, it's been a little bit frustrating the last couple months knowing that I'm going to be outside the top 50 and not going to be able to get into the Majors.
"I'm going to have to try to go play different tours to try to win ranking [points] but I still think it won't be enough to make it because all the world rankings now are on the PGA Tour.
"So it's been kind of hard not having the option of being in the majors right now. I mean, trying to figure out what I could do to get into the majors knowing that I don't know what's going to happen next year, if they are going to give spots to LIV players."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Fans Forced To Leave DP World Tour Event Due To High Winds
High winds caused some of the Andalucia Masters' first round to be played behind closed doors due to fears over fan safety
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Top Amateur Follows Ludvig Aberg's Footsteps And Secures PGA Tour Card In College
Gordon Sargent is the first player to earn his Tour card through the new PGA TOUR University Accelerated system
By Ben Fleming Published