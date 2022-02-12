WATCH: Zach Johnson Accidently Hits Ball Off Tee At Phoenix Open

Zach Johnson has claimed Major titles at some of the most iconic venues in golf. In 2007, he secured the Green Jacket at the Masters, eight years later, he was hoisting the Claret Jug above his head at St Andrews. However, it may not be these moments that golf fans around the world will remember the American for...

On Friday morning at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Johnson was about to hit his tee shot on the driveable par-4 17th tee, but, due to a slight change in wind, the 45-year-old would back off his shot. What followed, is something that has happened previously with the two-time Major champion, as he accidently struck the ball off his tee.

Watch the moment below:

Walk of shame. 😆 pic.twitter.com/x5wDOlAblIFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Luckily for Johnson, he wasn't penalised, as according to Rule 6.2b(5) and 6.2b(6) - When the practice swing accidentally hits the ball, you are considered to have not made a stroke. Thus, the golf rules simply allow you to re-tee the moved ball (or replace it with another one) without penalty.

As stated, this isn't the first time the two-time Major champion has done this. At the 2019 Masters, Johnson accidentally struck his ball with a practice swing on the 13th tee at Augusta National.

Probably the worst drive you will EVER see at #TheMasters 🙈🏌🏾‍♂️⛳️Zach Johnson is all of us at Augusta 😂pic.twitter.com/mjKaMNY76GApril 12, 2019 See more

Following on from the awkward moment, the two-time Major champion would retee and smash his drive down the middle, going on to make a crucial birdie as he made the cut by one stroke.

Speaking after his round, the 45-year-old was obviously asked about the incident, with Johnson stating: "I think that's three... Maybe four! Two happened at the 13th hole during the Masters and one happened on No. 5 at TPC Boston.

"The other ones, I'm like, rehearsing, like trying to sweep it but, thankfully, it didn't matter. I frickin' striped it, so it didn't bother me a bit, nor did I even think about it until after I hit it," he added.