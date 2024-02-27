WATCH: The Instantly Recognizable Swing Of Anthony Kim As He Prepares For Long-Awaited Comeback

Anthony Kim may have had a 12-year hiatus from the professional game, but as he prepares for his long-awaited return to action at LIV Golf Jeddah, his distinct swing appears to have remained firmly intact.

A video by Claude Harmon III and posted on Instagram by golf coach Andy Carter shows the American’s swing in slow motion. Interestingly, in the shots of him using both an iron and driver, he still grips down on the clubs, just as he famously used to during his sensational first spell in the professional game.

A post shared by Andy Carter Golf (@carters_golf) A photo posted by on

Kim was one of the hottest prospects in golf during the years after he turned professional in 2006, with highlights including three PGA Tour wins, three top-10 finishes in Majors and beating Sergio Garcia in the Sunday singles of the 2008 Ryder Cup to help the US to victory as a long and glittering career in the game appeared assured.

However, his progress was curtailed by an Achilles tendon injury that required surgery in 2012, and he hasn’t played since. That’s all about to change as Kim, who is now 38, prepares for his return to action as one of the two wildcards on the big-money circuit.

Anthony Kim beat Sergio Garcia in the Sunday singles of the 2008 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the inevitable interest in the condition of Kim’s game after such a long period away from competitive action, including his swing, there are also questions over what equipment and apparel he will use.

Kim once had a lucrative deal with Nike for both his equipment and apparel, but, in the video, he appeared to be wearing Vans shoes and a Titleist golf glove while using what looks like a Titleist driver. All will become clear in the coming days, when Kim makes appears in the third event of the LIV Golf League season.

Following the news Kim had joined LIV Golf, CEO Greg Norman said: “He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Earlier, it was announced that the LIV Golf League has signed a new streaming deal ahead of Kim's return, which takes place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club between 1 and 3 March.