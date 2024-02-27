WATCH: The Instantly Recognizable Swing Of Anthony Kim As He Prepares For Long-Awaited Comeback
A video showing the American’s swing demonstrates it hasn’t changed much in his 12-year absence from the game
Anthony Kim may have had a 12-year hiatus from the professional game, but as he prepares for his long-awaited return to action at LIV Golf Jeddah, his distinct swing appears to have remained firmly intact.
A video by Claude Harmon III and posted on Instagram by golf coach Andy Carter shows the American’s swing in slow motion. Interestingly, in the shots of him using both an iron and driver, he still grips down on the clubs, just as he famously used to during his sensational first spell in the professional game.
A post shared by Andy Carter Golf (@carters_golf)
A photo posted by on
Kim was one of the hottest prospects in golf during the years after he turned professional in 2006, with highlights including three PGA Tour wins, three top-10 finishes in Majors and beating Sergio Garcia in the Sunday singles of the 2008 Ryder Cup to help the US to victory as a long and glittering career in the game appeared assured.
However, his progress was curtailed by an Achilles tendon injury that required surgery in 2012, and he hasn’t played since. That’s all about to change as Kim, who is now 38, prepares for his return to action as one of the two wildcards on the big-money circuit.
As well as the inevitable interest in the condition of Kim’s game after such a long period away from competitive action, including his swing, there are also questions over what equipment and apparel he will use.
Kim once had a lucrative deal with Nike for both his equipment and apparel, but, in the video, he appeared to be wearing Vans shoes and a Titleist golf glove while using what looks like a Titleist driver. All will become clear in the coming days, when Kim makes appears in the third event of the LIV Golf League season.
Following the news Kim had joined LIV Golf, CEO Greg Norman said: “He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."
Earlier, it was announced that the LIV Golf League has signed a new streaming deal ahead of Kim's return, which takes place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club between 1 and 3 March.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
