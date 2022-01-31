WATCH: The Bizarre Bunker Rule That Played Out During Farmers Insurance Finale
An usual incident occurred in the Farmers Insurance Open playoff
Luke List and Will Zalatoris were involved in a bizarre bunker rules incident during their Farmers Insurance Open after both men hit their drives to within inches of each other's in a fairway bunker on Torrey Pines' finishing hole.
Eventual winner Luke List found a plugged lie in the bunker, with Zalatoris' ball resting just on the edge of List's plug mark to the right. Surprisingly List didn't get his opponent to mark his golf ball and went and splashed his shot out and up the fairway. That left a big hole to the side of Zalatoris' ball as well as sand in front of it, meaning he could have the bunker raked to try and get his lie as close to how it was prior to List's shot.
Zalatoris' caddie Ryan Goble then (very carefully) raked the bunker to the 'oohs' and 'aahs' of the watching crowd before the American instructed the referee to rake the section just in front of his ball where the extra sand had built up following on from List's shot. "You are entitled to the lie you had before that shot was hit, and that's all will was trying to say," Dottie Pepper said on the TV broadcast.
List had the option to ask Zalatoris to mark his ball under Rule 15, which states he could have it marked "if a player reasonably believes that another player’s ball anywhere on the course might interfere with the player’s own play." For whatever reason, he chose to hit his shot without needing the ball moved whilst leaving a mess for Zaltoris' caddie and the referee to clean up. The incident took around 3-and-a-half minutes.
List birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Zalatoris and win his maiden PGA Tour title. The long-hitting American moves up to 56th in the world.
Watch the incident below:
