WATCH: Scheffler Shanks Tee Shot In Presidents Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler may be enjoying a dream 2022, but the World No.1 proved he is human during the fourballs on day three of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

Scheffler and his playing partner Sam Burns were one up on the International team’s KH Lee and Tom Kim as Scheffler teed it up on the 10th, but instead of reaching the green on the par 3, he hit a full shank that saw his ball sail towards the trees on the right. You can see the shot here.

Common Scottie slippage. Rare Scheffler shankage. pic.twitter.com/dUFJ45nqY9September 24, 2022 See more

That put Burns in a tricky position to recover, and he couldn’t manage it, as the South Koreans birdied the hole to tie the match. Scheffler’s anguish at letting his partner down was exacerbated on the next hole as Lee and Kim eagled to go one up in a rollercoaster encounter.

Scheffler’s shank was the latest in a somewhat erratic display from he and Burns this week. The pair tied their four-ball match against Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz on Friday, despite coming agonisingly close to victory when Scheffler’s putt on the 18th fell just short of the hole. However, that was still an improvement on their result in the round one foursomes, where they lost by two to Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis in the only defeat suffered by the USA on that day.

Despite the pair's struggles this week, the USA are closing in on retaining the Presidents Cup against an International team feeling the effect of missing out on several players who are ineligible as they are now with LIV Golf.