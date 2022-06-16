WATCH: Rory McIlroy Smashes Bunker In Anger At US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy showed some serious anger during day one at the US Open after finding a tricky lie atop a bunker and duffing it out.

Rory's tee shot on the drivable par-4 4th hole nestled in the thick rough on the edge of a bunker and all he could do was duff it out into the next one. He was clearly annoyed at the lie he had found on a hole that offers up a real birdie chance, as he then proceeded to smash the sand in anger twice.

Watch the clip:

Luckily for McIlroy, he went on to splash his next bunker shot to around 10ft and holed a great putt to save his par and stay bogey-free for the day. He was two-under-par at the time after 13 holes, having made a superb start to the US Open.

The Northern Irishman came into this week at Brookline in sensational form after winning his 21st PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. He is currently without a Major title since August 2014 so will be very keen, and confident, of ending that drought this week.

He won his maiden Major title at the 2011 US Open and has had a great year in the Majors so far with a 2nd at The Masters, his best ever finish at Augusta National, and an 8th place finish at the PGA Championship. He currently ranks 3rd in the world.