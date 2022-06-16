WATCH: Rory McIlroy Smashes Bunker In Anger At US Open
The four-time Major winner showed his frustrations on day one at the US Open
Rory McIlroy showed some serious anger during day one at the US Open after finding a tricky lie atop a bunker and duffing it out.
Rory's tee shot on the drivable par-4 4th hole nestled in the thick rough on the edge of a bunker and all he could do was duff it out into the next one. He was clearly annoyed at the lie he had found on a hole that offers up a real birdie chance, as he then proceeded to smash the sand in anger twice.
Watch the clip:
Woah 😮pic.twitter.com/kSUgJ2dSwNJune 16, 2022
Rory McIlroy is not a happy man 🤬🤬#USOpenpic.twitter.com/wNwzbejA9cJune 16, 2022
Luckily for McIlroy, he went on to splash his next bunker shot to around 10ft and holed a great putt to save his par and stay bogey-free for the day. He was two-under-par at the time after 13 holes, having made a superb start to the US Open.
The Northern Irishman came into this week at Brookline in sensational form after winning his 21st PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. He is currently without a Major title since August 2014 so will be very keen, and confident, of ending that drought this week.
He won his maiden Major title at the 2011 US Open and has had a great year in the Majors so far with a 2nd at The Masters, his best ever finish at Augusta National, and an 8th place finish at the PGA Championship. He currently ranks 3rd in the world.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
-
-
