WATCH: Rory McIlroy Launches Fan's Remote Control Ball Into Water

Rory McIlroy was involved in a bizarre incident during the third round of the BMW Championship - and it's safe to say he wasn't impressed.

Attempting to wrestle himself back into contention after a poor start on Saturday, the Northern Irishman was greeted by the unusual sight of a fan-controlled remote-control ball moving around the 15th green at Wilmington Country Club.

He and playing partner Scott Stallings looked on in bewilderment at first, before the four-time Major champion took matters into his own hands, knocking the fan's ball with his putter a couple of times and then launching it into a nearby pond.

Watch how it all played out below:

Video of fan trying to show Rory a remote control ball. Rory wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/NUKnN5FL97August 20, 2022 See more

The fan was quickly ushered away from the green, with McIlroy's reaction receiving a mixed response from the crowd in attendance. However, it was commended by Stallings, who said: "I thought it was great. I was about to go and do the same thing."

He added: "That wasn’t exactly something I expected to see on a Saturday afternoon. He kept yelling at Rory, 'This is my dream, this is my dream.' I don’t know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."

The players' caddies stepped in to get the fan escorted off property (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having birdied two of his previous three holes to get back to level par for the day, McIlroy missed the chance to pick up another shot after the melee but went on to birdie the 16th and 17th before a closing bogey had him round in one-under 70.

The 33-year-old sits five back of Patrick Cantlay as he attempts to put himself in position to clinch a third FedEx Cup victory and pocket the largest first prize in PGA Tour history. As it stands, he's projected to move up two spots into seventh ahead of next week's $18 million shootout.