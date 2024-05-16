WATCH: Rory McIlroy Clatters Flagstick With Stunning Shot At PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy made a stunning birdie to kickstart his back nine during the first round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla
Rory McIlroy clattered the pin with a superb iron shot from the rough as he looked to keep pace with early leader Xander Schauffele during the first round of the PGA Championship.
McIlroy heads into the week at Valhalla in fine form, with consecutive wins in his last two starts at the Zurich Classic and Wells Fargo Championship. The Northern Irishman is also looking to end a ten-year Major drought, with his last win coming at this week's course back in 2014.
Starting on the back nine early Thursday, the 35-year-old made a fast start, birdieing two of his first four holes before being pegged back with a bogey on the par-4 17th.
Often the staple of his game, McIlroy's driving then let him down at the par-5 18th when his tee shot found water, but the World No.2 scrambled well to save his par.
And the four-time Major champion was back on the attack at the very next hole, producing a remarkable approach shot from a side-hill lie in the rough to set up birdie and get him back to -2 with eight holes to play.
Setting the early pace in Louisville was Xander Schauffele - runner-up to McIlroy last week at Quail Hollow - as the American covered his first nine in 31 to lead on -5.
HOW DID THIS NOT GO IN!? 😱Rory McIlroy is pin hunting! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/At8fOqxTFSMay 16, 2024
McIlroy, meanwhile, will be keen to get back to the course after the pre-tournament discussion was dominated by the surprise news that he had filed for divorce with his wife Erica Stoll.
While he did not address the issue in his pre-tournament press conference, the golfer's representatives have stressed "the couple’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible, and to surround their daughter with love and privacy."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
