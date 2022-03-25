WATCH: Rick Shiels Takes On Sir Nick Faldo At Cruden Bay

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In his latest match vs a pro, popular golf YouTuber Rick Shiels has taken on six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo over four holes at Cruden Bay in the North East of Scotland.

Shiels has previously and recently featured Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Horsfield on his channel but has now upped the ante by adding a major champion to his roster of guest stars.

Check out the video below:

As mentioned, the venue for the latest instalment was Cruden Bay, a gem of a layout and undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in Scotland. Dunes and elevation changes feature prominently from start to finish, while burns, bunkers and classic links turf throw up further surprises and ensure every element of a golfer's game is tested.

The widely admired Championship Course is more than just a traditional links with a strong heritage. In 1894, the Great North of Scotland Railway Company commissioned the building of a course at Cruden Bay to accompany its hotel that was being constructed concurrently. The course, designed by Old Tom Morris and Archie Simpson, and the hotel, were opened in 1899.

In its current guise, it now measures a little over 6,600 yards and plays as a par 70. Rick and Nick begin their four-hole match on the 196-yard par-3 4th hole, facing a howling wind, before playing the 5th, 6th and adding a little surprise at the end.

Shiels lost his last match against a pro when he took on Fleetwood over nine holes at JCB Golf Course, starting with a 10-shot lead. Will he fare any better against Sir Nick Faldo? Watch the video above to find out!