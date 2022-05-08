WATCH: Rasmus Hojgaard Produces The Unluckiest Shot Of 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you ask individuals about their relationship with golf then I'm sure most will say they have a love-hate relationship with it. When your game is on and you are getting a bit of luck, there is no better feeling. However, when it is off and things are going against you, tempers can sometimes flail.

For Rasmus Hojgaard on Sunday at the British Masters, it was definitely the latter, with the young Dane producing arguably the most unlucky shot of 2022, as his golf ball found the bottom of the hole before bouncing out and spinning off the green.

Yes, you read the correctly, the ball landed in the cup and jumped back out again! Don't believe us? Then watch the video below.

Rasmus Hojgaard's ball dropped in and back out again! 🤯#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/ljSG4CbGTMMay 8, 2022 See more

The 21-year-old is set to be a future star in the game, with Rasmus and his twin brother, Nicolai, already claiming five DP World Tour titles between them. However, on Sunday at The Belfry, it was Rasmus who was in contention.

Starting four shots behind overnight leader, Thorbjorn Oleson, Hojgaard would need a strong start to his final round. That wasn't the case though, as the Dane bogeyed his opening hole. Two more bogies followed, with a birdie at the 10th putting him back to two-over for his round.

A double at the 12th extinguished any chance of another victory. That misery was further compounded at the 16th, as Hojgaard produced an incredibly unlucky shot chasing down the leaders.

With just 120-yards left in, the 21-year-old fired a laser-like approach at the flag. What followed is something that I have only seen a few times before, with his ball finding the bottom of the hole before bouncing out and finishing in the left rough.

Hojgaard's reaction... well it was plain to see. The Dane stood with his hands behind his back, looking perplexed, just like those present at The Belfry, as well as those watching at home. Despite the moment, he would make an up-and-down before producing an eagle at the 17th.