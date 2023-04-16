WATCH: Patrick Cantlay Plays Shot From Wooden Sleeper At RBC Heritage
Cantlay found himself in a bizarre incident on the par 3 14th, with the American forced to play a shot from a wooden sleeper
During his final round whilst in contention at the RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay was dealt a peculiar incident when his chip shot from the edge of the green looked destined for the water, but somehow stayed up via the assistance of a wooden sleeper.
It turned out to be a huge stroke of luck for the American, as he somehow played a miraculous chip shot from the sleeper, which could have gone anywhere, as it finished just a few feet away for what was, in the end, a very good bogey.
Over the past few weeks, Cantlay has come under fire for his pace of play, with the American at the centre of a social media barrage at last week's Masters. At the tournament Brooks Koepka, who was in the group behind Cantlay, stated that: “The group in front of us was brutally slow."
At the RBC Heritage, Cantlay fired a jibe of his own back at those who called him out, as the 31-year-old made a hole-in-one before sharing a video of the ace with the caption: "Playing Faster!"
Now, during the final round, after three birdies in his first 10 holes, he found himself in contention. However, a bogey at the par 4 13th dropped him two back of then leader, Jordan Spieth, with Cantlay incurring a bizarre incident at the very next hole, the 197-yard par 3.
Pulling his tee shot, the normally reliable Cantlay then misjudged his chip shot completely, as his ball careered towards the water but, as mentioned earlier, it miraculously stayed up via one of the sleepers.
Faced with a chip shot that could have gone anywhere, due to the ball being suspended between the two bits of wood, Cantlay discussed, in depth and time, with his caddie, before deciding against a drop that would have put him out of contention.
What followed was a ridiculously good chip shot that landed on the green and rolled to a few feet. Although he tapped in for bogey, the damage limitation meant he was still in contention with just a handful of holes remaining.
