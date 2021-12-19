WATCH: Nelly Korda Meets Tiger Woods For First Time In Most Relatable Video Of 2021

Nelly Korda has had a simply stunning 2021. Not only has the 23-year-old won her first Major title, an Olympic gold medal and four LPGA Tour titles, but also finished the year as World Number One.

However, not the even best female golfer in the world could hide her excitement on Saturday at the PNC Championship, when she got to meet Tiger Woods for the very first time.

Watch her reaction to meeting the 15-time Major winner below.

Nelly met Tiger for the first time. Her reaction says it all. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Wn2yEFP42hDecember 18, 2021 See more

Woods, who is making a return to competitive golf for the first time in a year after his horror car crash in February, had just finished his round with his son Charlie.

As he walked off the green, Korda and her playing partner/father Petr happened to be still stood behind the final green, after finishing their round just a few groups earlier.

The Olympic gold medallist, who amazingly, has never met Tiger before, tentatively walked between the two caddies of Joe LaCava and Jim “Bones” Mackay, to Tiger, as he was unpacking his personal items from his golf bag, greeted him in one of the most relatable moments of this year.

Uttering the words “Hi Tiger,” nervously, the 23-year-old asks if she can get a picture with him. Also adding "I didn't want to bother you right now, but I really wanted a photo."

Tiger, of course obliged, responding “Nelly!” , sounding like he's known her since birth. “Yes! You got it! Done deal!”

Korda then asks if her brother, Sebastian could be included. The Sebastian who is currently the 41st ranked Tennis player in the world

Petr Korda, 1998 Australian Open tennis winner, takes over the camera, getting a shot of a beaming Nelly with Tiger, and then Nelly steps out so Petr and Sebastian can pose with Tiger. The video stays on Nelly, who is clearly excited!

Nelly, Petr and Sebastian were all part of the group on Saturday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In typical Tiger fashion though, he can't help but find out what they shot, with Korda responding 63, as well as slipping in a brag about the birdie Petr made on the second hole.

As she thanks him repeatedly and walks away, Nelly is asked if it was cool. “Dream come true,” she says.

To show how much of a fan Nelly is of Tiger, the gold medallist revealed that, a year ago, she had flipped on the TV to watch Tiger and Charlie Woods compete at the PNC Championship.

“I was glued to the TV the entire time,” she recalled. “I just thought it would be really special to be able to play in that one day.”