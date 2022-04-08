WATCH: Jordan Spieth Finds Water Twice on Augusta's 12th... Again!
In a moment of near Deja Vu, Jordan Spieth found Rae's Creek at the par 3 12th twice, with the American's struggles continuing
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jordan Spieth's recent struggles continued at The Masters (opens in new tab), as the American found the water not just once, but twice, at the par 3 12th, in a more-or-less identical scene to that of 2016.
You may remember Spieth's meltdown in 2016 where, following four birdies, he led by five-shots going into the back nine. However, after bogies at the 10th and 11th, he then found water twice at the 12th (opens in new tab), with a quadruple bogey handing the Green Jacket to Danny Willett.
Six years later, viewers saw a near identical display, with his tee shot finding Rae's Creek, before his drop also found a watery grave.
Jordan Spieth was left fuming after he hit the water TWICE at the 12th hole in Augusta 😬 pic.twitter.com/5CeEIx7Jz4April 8, 2022
Following his third-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth's best result has come at The Genesis Invitational, with a 26th place finish the only real highlight in his last five starts.
At The Masters, the 2015 champion produced a two-over-par first round and, during his second round on Friday, he found himself one-under through 11.
However, as he reached the 12th, the scene of his collapse in 2016, Spieth didn't look comfortable, with his tee shot hitting the bank and rolling back into the creek short of the green.
What followed was quite the dialogue from the 28-year-old, with Spieth coming out with: "That's what I was saying. I didn't want to hit that shot, the wind is absolutely gusting."
The shot that followed never looked like clearing the water, with the American going on to make a double bogey. Spieth's misery was compounded further, with another double at the last hole meaning a four-over-par second round and a missed cut.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Who Is Stewart Cink's Caddie?
Who carries the bag for the 2009 Open champion? We take a look here.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
WATCH: Hudson Swafford's Clubhead Goes Flying At The Masters
In a truly bizarre incident, Hudson Swafford's iron clubhead came clean off at the par 5 13th
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Hudson Swafford's Clubhead Goes Flying At The Masters
In a truly bizarre incident, Hudson Swafford's iron clubhead came clean off at the par 5 13th
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Best Shot I Have Ever Hit At Augusta' - Watch Bubba's Incredible Escape Shot
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: 'Get On With It' - Billy Foster Hurries Up Matt Fitzpatrick
On the 13th hole at Augusta National, Billy Foster didn't mince his words as he told Matt Fitzpatrick to get on with his second shot
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'He Just Doesn’t Trust It Enough' - Nick Faldo On Rory McIlroy Struggles
Sir Nick Faldo was discussing the four-time Major winner's game and, in particular, his short iron and wedge play
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Sandy Lyle Celebrates 100th Major Performance - Vows To Make Next Year's Masters His Last
In his 100th Major appearance, Sandy Lyle revealed that the 2023 Masters will likely be his last
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
How To Survive The Mother Of All Sporting Sundays
Here are seven top tips to make sure you get the most out of Sunday's blockbuster day of sport
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Masters 2022 Cut Line - Big Names Set To Miss The Weekend
Some big names are looking like they may miss out on the weekend, with the cut at The Masters taking place on Friday evening
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Louis Oosthuizen Withdraws From The Masters
The South African is out of the year's first men's Major due to an injury
By Elliott Heath • Published