WATCH: Jordan Spieth Finds Water Twice on Augusta's 12th... Again!

In a moment of near Deja Vu, Jordan Spieth found Rae's Creek at the par 3 12th twice, with the American's struggles continuing

Jordan Spieth's recent struggles continued at The Masters (opens in new tab), as the American found the water not just once, but twice, at the par 3 12th, in a more-or-less identical scene to that of 2016.

You may remember Spieth's meltdown in 2016 where, following four birdies, he led by five-shots going into the back nine. However, after bogies at the 10th and 11th, he then found water twice at the 12th (opens in new tab), with a quadruple bogey handing the Green Jacket to Danny Willett.

Six years later, viewers saw a near identical display, with his tee shot finding Rae's Creek, before his drop also found a watery grave.

Following his third-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth's best result has come at The Genesis Invitational, with a 26th place finish the only real highlight in his last five starts.

At The Masters, the 2015 champion produced a two-over-par first round and, during his second round on Friday, he found himself one-under through 11.

However, as he reached the 12th, the scene of his collapse in 2016, Spieth didn't look comfortable, with his tee shot hitting the bank and rolling back into the creek short of the green.

What followed was quite the dialogue from the 28-year-old, with Spieth coming out with: "That's what I was saying. I didn't want to hit that shot, the wind is absolutely gusting." 

The shot that followed never looked like clearing the water, with the American going on to make a double bogey. Spieth's misery was compounded further, with another double at the last hole meaning a four-over-par second round and a missed cut.

