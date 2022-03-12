WATCH: Fans At TPC Sawgrass Turn Iconic 17th Into A Waterslide

The PGA Tour's flagship event may feature the biggest and best field of the whole entire season, but unfortunately, not the best weather, with the tournament being hit by huge rain delays that will see a Monday or even a Tuesday finish.

So far, only the morning wave of groups managed to finish their first rounds at TPC Sawgrass, with Ian Poulter resorting to speed golf on Thursday night to avoid having to come back on Friday to finish his round.

Although players did manage to get some play in on Friday morning, the rain become too heavy, resorting to the action being suspended for the remainder of the day.

For the fans in attendance, it was obviously unfortunate, especially as they only got to watch a few hours of action. However, it didn't stop them from having some fun at the par-3 17th, as some decided to turn the hill that surrounds the left side of the hole, into a waterslide.

You can watch the video below.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

The video, which was posted to Instagram by a user called arut1218, was shared all over social media, with even the PGA Tour sharing the humorous video to their social channels, with the caption: "Not the entertainment we expected at 17."

Previously, The Players Championship has finished on a Monday seven times, with the last time being in 2005. However, not once in its history has the event carried over for an extra 48 hours.

Looking at the weather forecast, it appears to be very likely that we go to a Tuesday finish, with Saturday expected to be the worst of the four days as wind and cold temperatures sweep through the Jacksonville area. It's also set to get colder on Sunday, but at least the storms should have cleared, meaning we may see a full day of uninterrupted golf.