WATCH: Fans At TPC Sawgrass Turn Iconic 17th Into A Waterslide
Fans at The Players Championship decided to make the most of their day as the event was hit with yet more rain delays
The PGA Tour's flagship event may feature the biggest and best field of the whole entire season, but unfortunately, not the best weather, with the tournament being hit by huge rain delays that will see a Monday or even a Tuesday finish.
So far, only the morning wave of groups managed to finish their first rounds at TPC Sawgrass, with Ian Poulter resorting to speed golf on Thursday night to avoid having to come back on Friday to finish his round.
Although players did manage to get some play in on Friday morning, the rain become too heavy, resorting to the action being suspended for the remainder of the day.
For the fans in attendance, it was obviously unfortunate, especially as they only got to watch a few hours of action. However, it didn't stop them from having some fun at the par-3 17th, as some decided to turn the hill that surrounds the left side of the hole, into a waterslide.
You can watch the video below.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
The video, which was posted to Instagram by a user called arut1218, was shared all over social media, with even the PGA Tour sharing the humorous video to their social channels, with the caption: "Not the entertainment we expected at 17."
Previously, The Players Championship has finished on a Monday seven times, with the last time being in 2005. However, not once in its history has the event carried over for an extra 48 hours.
Looking at the weather forecast, it appears to be very likely that we go to a Tuesday finish, with Saturday expected to be the worst of the four days as wind and cold temperatures sweep through the Jacksonville area. It's also set to get colder on Sunday, but at least the storms should have cleared, meaning we may see a full day of uninterrupted golf.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
