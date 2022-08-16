WATCH: Eddie Pepperell Stars In Hilarious LIV Golf Contract Sketch

The 31-year-old stars in the sketch where he pokes fun at both himself and the size of LIV Golf contracts

Eddie Pepperell in the LIV Golf sketch
(Image credit: Twitter/Eddie Pepperell)
Mike Hall
By
published

There has been seemingly endless controversy concerning the LIV Golf Invitational Series, not least in the eye-watering sums of money many of its signings are reportedly receiving to sign-up.

However, while the power struggle at the game’s summit shows no sign of slowing, DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell has found the funny side of the issue with a hilarious sketch. The sketch begins with the 31-year-old Englishman demonstrating some dubious parking skills as he pulls into a golf club.

After emerging from the car, Pepperell engages in a heated telephone discussion with who we presume is his agent over a contract as he walks towards the course, saying: “Right, where are we on this? Well of course five is a f***ing joke. Five? Seriously, what am I going to do with five?”

After summoning a caddie with a few clicks of his fingers, negotiations ramp up. Pepperell first flatly rejects another figure, then says: “Yes, at least 50. At the very least 50! In fact, 50 still feels low. Fifty is basically a drop in the ocean. You know that, I know that. Fifty is literally what they should be giving everyone. At least 50, for starters. I mean, I’m Eddie f***ing Pepperell!”

Finally, Pepperell threatens to let the other person go, saying: “If you can’t get 50 on the table in the next two minutes, you’re gone and I’ll go back to doing this stuff on my own.” After another bleeped out expletive, Pepperell paces towards the course, when the hilarious punchline is revealed.

You can watch the sketch – including its comical twist at the end – below.

See more

In reality, Pepperell’s career money list earnings on the DP World Tour stand at a more modest €6,998,035. He also explained to Dylan Dethier on the Drop Zone podcast (opens in new tab) last month that “I don’t play golf for money” and vowed never to join LIV Golf. 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.