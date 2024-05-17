WATCH: DP World Tour Pro Hits First Ace Of 2024 PGA Championship
Sebastian Soderberg achieved the feat on the par-3 eighth during his second round of the Valhalla Major
Following a delay to the start of the second round of the PGA Championship after a fatal traffic accident outside Valhalla, Swede Sebastian Soderberg was in the first group to go out, with a revised tee time of 7.35am ET (12.35pm BST).
He had some work to do to ensure he finished above the cut line, too, after a first round of 73 left him two-over, 11 behind overnight leader Xander Schauffele.
His task looked even more arduous after his opening hole, which he bogeyed to leave him three over, before steadying the ship with a par followed by his first birdie of the day on the par-3 third. Further pars followed until he reached another par-3, the eighth, where he achieved the first ace of the 2024 tournament.
Soderberg’s tee shot on the 173-yard hole landed on the green before taking a couple of bounces and disappearing into the hole. That brought him back to even-par and in with an excellent chance of reaching the weekend’s action.
🚨 First Ace of the week at Valhalla! Sebastian Soderberg drains it at No.8 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ByknNl8KYvMay 17, 2024
Soderberg is appearing at the tournament thanks to his world ranking of 92nd, eight places above the threshold typically needed to guarantee a place at the Major via that route.
His involvement was far from certain until a runner-up finish at April’s ISPS Handa Championship on the DP World Tour took him into the world’s top 100 for the first time. He followed that up with a finish of T2 at the Volvo China Open last week to consolidate his place in the top 100.
The appearance is the 2019 Omega European Masters champion’s first at the PGA Championship and just his second in a Major after he finished T53 at the 2022 US Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While Soderberg’s hole-in-one is the first at this year’s event, there was some high-quality golf in the opening round, including a hole-out eagle from World No.1 Scottie Scheffler on his way to a four-under 67.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship
Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Of America Release Statement Following Tragic Death Of Worker On Friday Morning
The organization has confirmed a vendor was killed in the traffic accident that delayed the start of the second day of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship
Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Of America Release Statement Following Tragic Death Of Worker On Friday Morning
The organization has confirmed a vendor was killed in the traffic accident that delayed the start of the second day of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Charged Four Times By Police But Released After Being Arrested Amid 'Misunderstanding' On Way To PGA Championship
The World No.1 was said to have tried to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club following a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Championship Second Round Delayed By Almost 90 Minutes After Pedestrian Fatality Near Valhalla
The PGA of America initially announced the news shortly before the first groups were due to tee off on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Released By Police And Making A Move
Day two of the year's second men's Major Championship was thrown into chaos by Scottie Scheffler's arrest after record-breaking Xander Schauffele's start at Valhalla
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
How All 16 LIV Golfers Got On In Round One Of The PGA Championship
Defending champion Brooks Koepka shot the best round of the 16 LIV Golfers in the field at Valhalla
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Junior Amateur Golfer Disqualified From LPGA Event After Signing Incorrect Scorecard
Mia Hammond was disqualified after the first round at the Mizuho Americas Open having self-reported the infraction
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Bizarre Scene As LPGA Tour Leader’s Name Absent From Walking Scoreboard And Caddie Bib
On the morning of the Mizuho Americas Open, it seemed that So Mi Lee wouldn't even tee it up in the event but, after late withdrawals, she would end the day leading the tournament!
By Matt Cradock Published