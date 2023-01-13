WATCH: Boris Johnson Lookalike In Incredible Happy Gilmore Driving Range Fail

You get all sorts down at the driving range don't you, from the very serious golfers sharpening their games to the total novice just trying to get club on ball.

You get tremendous shots, innovative shots and then some downright poor ones, but you also sometimes get some incidents that transcend the sport of golf and enter a completely different realm.

There was plenty of laughter down at the range spotted in a social media post from the account of Astley Driving Range (@BoomersSwingers) who tweeted: “Always ask your customers if there is anything worth checking on CCTV…sometimes you strike gold!!”

Always ask your customers if there is anything worth checking on CCTV.... sometimes you strike gold!!Boris Johnson lookalike slaps an arse then does a Happy Gilmore Fail! *sound on* @GolfMonthly @RickShielsPGA @RickDaniels7 @TheMancUK pic.twitter.com/m87cyNHj3LJanuary 12, 2023 See more

And the gold in question this time may have involved plenty of golfers at the range doing a double take as a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to a former Prime Minister appeared in shorts and t-shirt.

Even if they thought there’s no way Boris Johnson could have been there to work on his game, his behaviour as captured on the CCTV could well have been seen as a perfect example of how many view the country’s former leader.

There’s a pretty familiar interaction with a female friend, before he goes on to attempt the ‘Happy Gilmore’ of running up to the ball before giving it a smash.

Adam Sandler has nothing to worry about though as the poor golfer in question makes a horrible mess of things and lands on his backside – again in a manner that some will say is a pretty good metaphor for the former Conservative leader’s premiership over the last couple of years.

The video is sure to stack up the views, some because of the simple fact that ‘golfer falls over doing Happy Gilmore’ always does, but also because of the Boris Johnson element that will make it even more pleasant viewing for some people.