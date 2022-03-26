WATCH: Basketball Fan Sinks Full-Court Putt To Win $50,000
A fan at the Portland Trail Blazers NBA game made the 94-foot putt to win the jackpot
A basketball fan sunk a 94-foot putt to win $50,000 during a break in action at an NBA game on Friday night. The fan, plucked from the crowd at the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets at the Moda Center, was given one shot to sink the full-court putt, and duly slotted it in.
The promotion, run by Directors Mortgage, gives one fan a chance at the huge putt while the players are off the court in a timeout. The ball is set at one end of the court with a model of a house on the opposite baseline. To win, the fan has to putt the ball through the front door of the house some 94 feet away. Some fans took to Twitter to say they’d never seen anyone make the putt before, with others suggesting the fan should receive $1million never mind $50,000, though he looked happy enough with his prize.
PUT THIS MAN ON @SportsCenter! @DM_Mortgage | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/u1Z9JvZyODMarch 26, 2022
Portland have endured a sorry season, with All Star guard Damian Lillard missing much of the season through injury. They stand 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 27 wins and 46 losses.
The clash with Houston, who are dead last in the West at 19-55, was probably the least noteworthy game on a busy Friday night of NBA action, with both teams already out of the race for the play-offs. However, thanks to the amazing putting skills of ‘David’, it was the game basketball and golf fans alike were left talking about.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
