Want To Play In This Year's Open Championship? Entries Now Being Accepted
Players can submit entries for regional and final qualifying events taking place in June and July
The R&A is accepting entries for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, which takes place between 20 and 23 July.
Players hoping to compete in the event can now submit entries for regional and final qualifying events.. A minimum of 16 places will be on offer via the qualifying events, with 1,400 players anticipated to compete in 13 regional qualifiers, which take place on 26 June.
The venues for regional qualifiers are Alwoodley, Caldy, County Louth, Ferndown, Goswick, Hesketh, Kedleston Park, Kilmarnock (Barassie), Minchinhampton, Moor Park, Northamptonshire County, North Hants and Rochester & Cobham Park.
From those events, 288 players will compete in final qualifying, which takes place on 4 July at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A said: “Regional and final qualifying events have always stirred up drama and excitement as golfers compete to earn their place in The Open and we anticipate this year being no different. We look forward to seeing who emerges to take their place at Royal Liverpool in July.”
Anyone wishing to play regional and final qualifying can submit an entry form via TheOpen.com (opens in new tab). Qualifying is open to those with a handicap of 0.4 or lower for a fee of £150. Meanwhile, players with an exemption to the final Major of the year can also submit an entry form via the same website.
