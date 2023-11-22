Vote Delayed In Golf's Other Merger After 'Additional Information Received Just Prior To The Meeting'

Golf's other big merger has been delayed after a Ladies European Tour vote on their proposed move to join up with the LPGA Tour was postponed.

A statement from the LET says that both parties "remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring the two organisations together" but that the planned vote on the merger was postponed.

The reason given in a short statement was a rather cryptic one, saying the postponement was "based on additional information received just prior to the meeting".

It's a huge moment for women's golf with the sport set to come together under one umbrella, but the vote delay does throw a bit of a cloud over proceedings.

The vote was scheduled for Tuesday just ahead of the LET’s season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, where 60% of LET members must vote in favour for the merger to be approved.

The statement on the LET website read: "Earlier today, LET Membership met to vote on whether to join the LPGA organisation.

"Recognising the significance of this decision to its stakeholders, based on additional information received just prior to the meeting, the LET Board decided to adjourn today’s meeting and postpone the planned vote.

"The LET and LPGA Boards remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring the two organisations together."

Just what this new information is that arose just before the meeting remains unclear, so it's hard to judge if this is just a slight delay or a major speed bump in this historic moment for women's golf.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux confirmed at last week's CME Group Tour Championship that the LET would be voting on the merger.

Both boards from the LET and LPGA have already unanimously approved the coming together of the two tours, so now it's all down to the players on the European circuit to decide the future of women's golf.

