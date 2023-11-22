Vote Delayed In Golf's Other Merger After 'Additional Information Received Just Prior To The Meeting'
The vote on the LET's proposed merger with the LPGA has been delayed after "additional information" was received just before the meeting
Golf's other big merger has been delayed after a Ladies European Tour vote on their proposed move to join up with the LPGA Tour was postponed.
A statement from the LET says that both parties "remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring the two organisations together" but that the planned vote on the merger was postponed.
The reason given in a short statement was a rather cryptic one, saying the postponement was "based on additional information received just prior to the meeting".
It's a huge moment for women's golf with the sport set to come together under one umbrella, but the vote delay does throw a bit of a cloud over proceedings.
The vote was scheduled for Tuesday just ahead of the LET’s season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, where 60% of LET members must vote in favour for the merger to be approved.
The statement on the LET website read: "Earlier today, LET Membership met to vote on whether to join the LPGA organisation.
"Recognising the significance of this decision to its stakeholders, based on additional information received just prior to the meeting, the LET Board decided to adjourn today’s meeting and postpone the planned vote.
"The LET and LPGA Boards remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring the two organisations together."
Just what this new information is that arose just before the meeting remains unclear, so it's hard to judge if this is just a slight delay or a major speed bump in this historic moment for women's golf.
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux confirmed at last week's CME Group Tour Championship that the LET would be voting on the merger.
Both boards from the LET and LPGA have already unanimously approved the coming together of the two tours, so now it's all down to the players on the European circuit to decide the future of women's golf.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
