Why The Proposed LPGA/LET Merger Is Surely A No-Brainer
Ahead of a vote to merge the leading women's golf tours, we believe approval is the best possible outcome
The global landscape of women’s golf is set to change should a proposal be approved tomorrow for the LPGA to merge with the Ladies European Tour (LET).
As reported by Golf Digest, a vote is taking place ahead of the LET’s end-of-season Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De España, where a 60% vote in favour by LET members will be required for the merger to go ahead.
As far as LET players are concerned, the decision to vote in favour of a merger, which has already unanimously been approved by board members of both tours, is surely a no-brainer.
It was back in 2019 when the LPGA and LET broke new ground by announcing a joint partnership, and at that time it was the best news ever for a struggling LET, which had limited playing opportunities and rewards for its members.
Since 2019, the LET has doubled its tournament schedule and total prize purse from €11.5m to €35m in 2023. Yet this figure does seem like a drop in the ocean compared with the LPGA, which this year reached a record total prize purse of $108 million - a 15% increase from 2022.
All said and done, women’s professional golf is in the best shape it’s ever been and this potential merger is the next stage in the development of what has become a successful partnership. Should the merger go ahead, not much will change initially, as both tours will retain their name and run their own tournament schedules, and like this year, have a few co-sanctioned events.
What will become a focus is how best the LPGA and LET can work effectively together to enhance current commercial opportunities and secure new sponsorship to increase revenues.
So, a big question that will inevitably be on people’s minds is whether or not a women’s tour could ever possibly go down a similar road to the men’s game and associate women’s golf on a large scale with Saudi Arabia. Morals or money? Sadly, whichever way you look at it, money has so much power. Each LIV golf event on the Saudi PIF-funded circuit has a $25 million purse, which incidentally is at least double the richest women’s Major.
It’s no secret that many LET players don’t know where they would be now without the Aramco Team Series events (Aramco is a Saudi oil company), which were played this year in Singapore, Florida, London, Hong Kong, and Riyadh. While in February, Lydia Ko won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and with a $5 million prize fund, this is the largest outside of the women’s Majors and it also matched the PIF Saudi International, a men’s pro event on the Asian Tour.
Revenues aside, there will be much to ponder to achieve the best possible outcomes for a women's tour and their respective feeder tours, LETAS and Epson, but together can only be stronger and will definitely make for a brighter future.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
What Is Tiger Woods’ Longest Drive?
Tiger Woods once hit a drive nearly 500 yards off the tee - but there should be an asterisk next to that number
By Michael Weston Published
-
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
Cameron Smith defends his title as the new DP World Tour season begins
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Female Members Of Augusta National?
There are at least seven female members of Augusta National. But who are they and how did they get invited?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
'My Embarrassment Was Palpable' - Genelle Aldred Reflects On The Highs And Lows Of Her First Golfing Year
New golfer Genelle Aldred on why her first season did not turn out to be quite what she was expecting
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
How Far Does Lexi Thompson Hit Her Driver?
Lexi Thompson is one of the big hitters on the LPGA Tour, so how far does she actually drive the ball?
By Alison Root Published
-
The Best Women's Golf Trophies
We highlight some of the most glittering and eye-catching bits of silverware in the women's game
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Why The World Handicap System Has Ruined Golf For Low Handicappers
Single figure golfer Carly Frost says the World Handicap System has caused a sensational and unpopular shake-up of handicaps
By Carly Frost Published
-
What’s The Difference Between Men’s And Women’s Golf Clubs?
We take an in-depth look at the elements that make men’s and women’s golf clubs different and explain why they are designed this way
By Carly Frost Published
-
How Far Female Golfers Hit Their Drives... Revealed!
Arccos data shows some fascinating insight into how far female golfers hit the ball off the tee
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I’ve Taught Male And Female Golfers For 24 Years… Here’s Why We Need A Different Approach To Coaching Women'
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins explores the differences between men and women and why the women's game should have its own identity
By Katie Dawkins Published