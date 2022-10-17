Keegan Bradley Ripped After Viral Putting Video Resurfaces

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Keegan Bradley secured his first PGA tour title in 1,498 days in the Zozo Championship.

The American took a decisive lead on the 17th during the final round with a hole he described as one of the birdies of his life. That included a clutch putt that set him on his way to a one-shot victory ahead of Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler.

However, he has not always enjoyed success with his putter. Back in March during the WGC-Match Play, Bradley, who uses the AimPoint technique to line up his putts, took almost a minute to play his shot and still missed from around six feet. Footage of an incident he would surely rather forget quickly went viral on social media. Now, in the wake of Bradley’s victory in Japan, the excruciating moment has resurfaced with the video having had around two million views.

The tweet asked "You get randomly paired with this guy and he does this on the first hole. What do you do?" and that renewed criticism of Bradley, with some replies saying they'd leave the course or putt before him and tee up on the next hole.

AimPoint involves assessing the slope of the green by standing between the ball and the hole then using your fingers to measure the tilt amount. While many players have had success with the technique, in Bradley's case, it let him down on that occasion, and drew criticism over his slow play - something that was a contentious issue at the time following hold-ups during January's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Despite Bradley’s woes at Austin Country Club, the 36-year-old has had a successful 2022. As well as his win in Japan he has also secured a string of top-10 finishes including a tie for seventh in the US Open. Bradley’s win also saw him leap 21 places in the Official World Golf Ranking to World No.23 – his highest position since 2014.

Meanwhile, despite the re-emergence of the video, Bradley appears to have left his putting issues behind. Describing the crucial hole that won him his fifth PGA Tour title, Bradley said: “That birdie on 17 is one of the best birdies of my life and one that when I think back on this tournament, that's the pivotal hole. I was never going to give up or let in and I knew I was still in a good spot to win the tournament."