Viktor Hovland Reveals Why He Turned Down LIV Golf Move
Viktor Hovland says the LIV Golf product was not appealing enough for him to join, but understands why players nearer the end of their careers would make the move
Viktor Hovland has revealed the reasons he ruled out joining LIV Golf, saying the product wasn't appealing enough to move at this stage of his career, but that "at the back end of my career, playing LIV Golf wouldn’t be too bad".
Hovland doesn't feel that the LIV Golf League would help him improve as a golfer right now, while money is not a motivating factor for the Norwegian.
The 26-year-old pocketed almost $35m in prize money just last year alone after claiming the FedEx Cup, and he told The Times that he at least looked into the LIV Golf option after September's Ryder Cup.
Greg Norman's team golf tour were on a recruitment drive that eventually led to Jon Rahm being their marquee signing, and Hovland was obviously part of the discussion.
He was then reportedly targeted by LIV Golf in a fresh move in April, no doubt prompting more research by a player known for his attention to detail.
Eventually deciding to remain on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, Hovland says he at least had a look into the LIV Golf option - which is something he feels Jay Monahan should have done better.
“If I’m going to say no to something, I want to at least know what it is,” Hovland told The Times.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hovland has been one of a number of critics of how Monahan handled the entire situation, which remains in a state of deadlock, as taking the Saudi investors more seriously at the start may have helped.
“A lot of the players I’ve talked to want more transparency. And if you claim you’re representing our best interests, you at least meet with the people involved.
"Now we’re in this stalemate or whatever you want to call it, but it’s not something that required the prediction of 20 different chess moves."
Hovland understands why players have joined LIV Golf, but thinks he would regret making such a move now in the prime of his career.
He can, though, see why it would appeal to players nearer the back end of their golfing careers to take the large pay days on offer.
“I have no hard feelings against the guys that went," he added. "I completely understand because there are a lot of grey areas at the moment but, for me, I did not think their product was appealing enough to go.
"Obviously, they’re throwing out a lot of money, but I’ve already made a lot of money. I’m not a very materialistic person. It’s nice to make life easier for yourself, but that’s not what gets me up in the morning.
“At the end of the day, the question is ‘What’s going to make me a better player?’ And hey, in 20 years, if I’m on the back end of my career, playing LIV Golf wouldn’t be too bad.
"It might have been a pretty cool opportunity but, right now, it’s something I think I’d probably look back [on] and regret.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Harry Hall Chips In To Claim Maiden PGA Tour Title In Stunning Fashion
Cornishman Harry Hall produced a moment of magic on Sunday to win his maiden PGA Tour title
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Makes A Golf Club Royal?
Have you ever wondered why some courses have the title and others don't? There are two ways that a golf club gets 'royal' inserted in its name...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Cold, Wet And Windy? Open Championship Set For 'Unsettled' And 'Changeable' Weather
It's not going to be a hot and baked out Open this year with unsettled weather set to throw up a mix of rain, dry spells and cool temperatures
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'The One Kiss I Needed' - Robert MacIntyre Details Key Stroke Of Luck In Scottish Open Success
Robert MacIntyre detailed how wearing a few metal spikes on his golf shoes helped him get a fortunate drop that led to his Scottish Open win
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Is Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship Record?
Scottie Scheffler has appeared in The Open just three times so far, and his results have been getting a bit worse each time
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Things You Can’t Take To The Open Championship
Selfie sticks, folding chairs and alcohol are among the many things prohibited from the Open Championship at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How To Watch The 2024 Open Championship: TV Schedule, Live Streaming
All you need to know about how to watch this year's Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Tiger Woods Has Played In The Open Twice At Royal Troon - But How Did He Get On?
We look at how Tiger Woods has fared in his previous Open Championship appearances at Royal Troon.
By Paul Higham Published
-
7 Favorites For The 2024 Open (And Their Records In Golf's Oldest Major)
Which of this year's Open favorites have the best record in the final men's Major of the season?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
8 LIV Golfers Who Have Qualified For Every Men's Major This Year
Eight of LIV Golf's biggest names have qualified for all four men's Majors this year, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau
By Elliott Heath Published