Viktor Hovland Reveals Why He Turned Down LIV Golf Move

Viktor Hovland has revealed the reasons he ruled out joining LIV Golf, saying the product wasn't appealing enough to move at this stage of his career, but that "at the back end of my career, playing LIV Golf wouldn’t be too bad".

Hovland doesn't feel that the LIV Golf League would help him improve as a golfer right now, while money is not a motivating factor for the Norwegian.

The 26-year-old pocketed almost $35m in prize money just last year alone after claiming the FedEx Cup, and he told The Times that he at least looked into the LIV Golf option after September's Ryder Cup.

Greg Norman's team golf tour were on a recruitment drive that eventually led to Jon Rahm being their marquee signing, and Hovland was obviously part of the discussion.

He was then reportedly targeted by LIV Golf in a fresh move in April, no doubt prompting more research by a player known for his attention to detail.

Eventually deciding to remain on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, Hovland says he at least had a look into the LIV Golf option - which is something he feels Jay Monahan should have done better.

“If I’m going to say no to something, I want to at least know what it is,” Hovland told The Times.

Hovland has been one of a number of critics of how Monahan handled the entire situation, which remains in a state of deadlock, as taking the Saudi investors more seriously at the start may have helped.

“A lot of the players I’ve talked to want more transparency. And if you claim you’re representing our best interests, you at least meet with the people involved.

"Now we’re in this stalemate or whatever you want to call it, but it’s not something that required the prediction of 20 different chess moves."

Hovland understands why players have joined LIV Golf, but thinks he would regret making such a move now in the prime of his career.

He can, though, see why it would appeal to players nearer the back end of their golfing careers to take the large pay days on offer.

“I have no hard feelings against the guys that went," he added. "I completely understand because there are a lot of grey areas at the moment but, for me, I did not think their product was appealing enough to go.

"Obviously, they’re throwing out a lot of money, but I’ve already made a lot of money. I’m not a very materialistic person. It’s nice to make life easier for yourself, but that’s not what gets me up in the morning.

“At the end of the day, the question is ‘What’s going to make me a better player?’ And hey, in 20 years, if I’m on the back end of my career, playing LIV Golf wouldn’t be too bad.

"It might have been a pretty cool opportunity but, right now, it’s something I think I’d probably look back [on] and regret.”