Veteran Tour Pro Suffers 'Partial Amputation' After Gruesome Hand Injury

Australian veteran Wade Ormsby has shared details of a gruesome hand injury that has resulted in him having a partial amputation of his finger.

The 46-year-old showed off the damage on Instagram where he displayed a heavily bandaged hand after having surgery to repair his finger following a freak accident at home.

Ormsby returned home after he missed the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and then suffered the horror injury when trying to attach a trailer to the back of his car.

While thanking doctors for rebuilding his finger, he revealed he'd had a partial amputation of the ring finger on his left hand.

Surgeons have rebuilt his finger though and although the injury sounds horrible, Ormsby posted that he hopes to return to competitive golf as soon as possible.

"Wednesday morning after returning home from Dunhill, I had an accident putting a trailer on the car resulting in partial amputation of L ring finger," Ormsby wrote on his Instagram Story.

"Thanks to Mannum ER @sahealth... Dr Nick Smith and the team at @gripsurgery for rebuilding my finger.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sadly I won't be at Macau and Hong Kong Opens... but I'll work hard to be back asap."

Ormsby has made 15 LIV Golf appearances while playing on and off since its inception in 2022, and has been playing mainly on the Asian Tour outside of the team based outfit.

The current World No.445 moved up into 12th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit with a runner-up finish at the Taiwan Masters and was hoping to improve his position at the upcoming Macau Open and Hong Kong Open.