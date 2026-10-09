Veteran Tour Pro Suffers 'Partial Amputation' After Gruesome Hand Injury
Wade Ormsby hopes to return to golf in the near future despite detailing a gruesome injury that resulted in him having a partial amputation of his finger
Australian veteran Wade Ormsby has shared details of a gruesome hand injury that has resulted in him having a partial amputation of his finger.
The 46-year-old showed off the damage on Instagram where he displayed a heavily bandaged hand after having surgery to repair his finger following a freak accident at home.
Ormsby returned home after he missed the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and then suffered the horror injury when trying to attach a trailer to the back of his car.
While thanking doctors for rebuilding his finger, he revealed he'd had a partial amputation of the ring finger on his left hand.
Surgeons have rebuilt his finger though and although the injury sounds horrible, Ormsby posted that he hopes to return to competitive golf as soon as possible.
"Wednesday morning after returning home from Dunhill, I had an accident putting a trailer on the car resulting in partial amputation of L ring finger," Ormsby wrote on his Instagram Story.
"Thanks to Mannum ER @sahealth... Dr Nick Smith and the team at @gripsurgery for rebuilding my finger.
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"Sadly I won't be at Macau and Hong Kong Opens... but I'll work hard to be back asap."
Ormsby has made 15 LIV Golf appearances while playing on and off since its inception in 2022, and has been playing mainly on the Asian Tour outside of the team based outfit.
The current World No.445 moved up into 12th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit with a runner-up finish at the Taiwan Masters and was hoping to improve his position at the upcoming Macau Open and Hong Kong Open.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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