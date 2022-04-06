Varner III Reveals Woods Sent A Note To His Dying Friend
The 31-year old explains the very personal reason why Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory was special for him
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Harold Varner III has revealed that Tiger Woods sent a message to his dying friend just before he won the 2019 Masters.
Initially, Varner III had been asked what he recalls of Woods’ 1997 Masters win, to which the American responded: “Great question. It's 25 years. I remember nothing. I wasn't watching it. I was 6 years old. You know, I just wasn't watching at the time.” However, even though the 31-year-old has no recollection of Woods’ first ever Masters victory, he’s unlikely to forget his last Augusta National win – and not just because of what happened on the course.
“I tell everyone the most important one that I've ever seen that I watched and I didn't even watch all of it was 2019. Just because my best friend - he sent a note to my best friend the Wednesday before, and he was dying, and my really good friend basically said he was going to win on his birthday, and Sunday was his birthday, and, yeah, it was nuts. That's the most important one to me.”
Varner III went on to explain why he thinks Woods, who will play in The Masters as he returns from injury following a car accident, is the greatest of all time. He said: “Obviously, race plays a part of it, but at the end of the day he is one of the best players, and I've always thought that. I've always thought he was the best player ever.”
While 46-year-old Woods is a veteran of The Masters with five victories, 2022 marks the first time Varner III competes in the tournament. Varner III has never won a Major, but the World No.40 enters the tournament having made an encouraging start to 2022. He won February’s PIF Saudi International and finished tied for sixth in the unofficial fifth Major, The Players Championship, last month. Most recently, he finished tied for 18th at the WGC-Match Play.
VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT TIGER WOODS
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'He's An Awesome Guy' - Morikawa On History Lesson From Sandy Lyle
The two-time Major winner learned something new from a legend of the game while on a practice round
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Masters Par-3 Contest Live: Augusta Curtain Raiser Goes Ahead Despite Weather Delay
We are live as the Masters curtain raiser is due to take place on Wednesday before the tournament starts on Thursday
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
'He's An Awesome Guy' - Morikawa On History Lesson From Sandy Lyle
The two-time Major winner learned something new from a legend of the game while on a practice round
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Masters Par-3 Contest Live: Augusta Curtain Raiser Goes Ahead Despite Weather Delay
We are live as the Masters curtain raiser is due to take place on Wednesday before the tournament starts on Thursday
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
I Wish We Had Allowed Women Sooner - Augusta National Chairman
Fred Ridley addressed the media on the eve of the Masters and expressed how he wished women members were allowed sooner
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
'We Did Not Disinvite Phil' - Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley On Mickelson
Ridley disputes claims that the three-time Masters winner was told not to play at this year's event
By Mike Hall • Published
-
‘He Looks Exactly The Same’ - Couples Latest Tiger Woods Evaluation
Tiger Woods has completed his final practice round ahead of the Masters, with Couples impressed with what he saw
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Who Has Won The Masters Par-3 Contest?
The traditional warm-up event to The Masters has seen some illustrious winners over the years
By Mike Hall • Published
-
How Do Masters Ticket Prices Compare To Other Sports
A comprehensive study of ticket prices at Major sporting events shows a staggering statistic about the Masters
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Masters Par-3 Contest In Doubt Over Thunderstorms
The traditional warm-up to The Masters may fall victim to the inclement Augusta National weather
By Mike Hall • Published