US Open Prize Money Raised To Highest In Major Championship History

The prize money in golf continues to grow and, speaking on Wednesday at the USGA Press Conference, it was announced by the Organization's Chief, Mike Whan, that the highest Major purse will be on offer at this week's US Open.

Speaking at Pinehurst No.2, Whan revealed that there will be $21.5 million up for grabs in North Carolina, as the winner of the third men's Major of 2024 is set to scoop $4.3 million. What's more those who miss the cut will still secure a $10,000 consolation prize.

"This year at the 124th playing of the US Open, we've had over 10,000 entrants try to make it into the field, entrants from all 50 states, 70 different countries, and the ages from age 12 to 74... That got us to the 156 competitors in this field," stated Wahn.

"Those competitors won't be playing for $150 like 130 years ago, but they'll be playing for $21.5 million, which means our winner's purse will be a $4.3 million check to the winner and, as we always go $10,000 even, if you miss the cut because as I say every year, we really believe making the cut at the US Open is about getting into the field, over 10,000 people playing for 156 spots".

The $21.5 million purse is an increase of $1.5 million from last year's tournament, with the first prize also an increase of $700,000, as 2023 US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, claimed a paycheck for $3.6 million in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, it is the largest tournament purse in Major history, surpassing this year's Masters event of $20 million in April. Also, the US Open passes the PGA Tour's Signature Events' purses, with the eventual winner receiving multiple benefits and perks, such as a 10-year exemption into the event, as well as hundreds of ranking and FedEx Cup points.

Although the $21.5 million amount isn't as much as that on offer in LIV Golf events ($25 million), the winner will earn more than the individual victor at those tournaments, with those who claim victory on LIV securing $4 million, $300,000 less than this week's US Open winner.