US Open Prize Money Raised To Highest In Major Championship History
Speaking on Wednesday at the US Open, USGA CEO, Mike Whan revealed that this year's event will feature a $21.5 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.3 million
The prize money in golf continues to grow and, speaking on Wednesday at the USGA Press Conference, it was announced by the Organization's Chief, Mike Whan, that the highest Major purse will be on offer at this week's US Open.
Speaking at Pinehurst No.2, Whan revealed that there will be $21.5 million up for grabs in North Carolina, as the winner of the third men's Major of 2024 is set to scoop $4.3 million. What's more those who miss the cut will still secure a $10,000 consolation prize.
"This year at the 124th playing of the US Open, we've had over 10,000 entrants try to make it into the field, entrants from all 50 states, 70 different countries, and the ages from age 12 to 74... That got us to the 156 competitors in this field," stated Wahn.
"Those competitors won't be playing for $150 like 130 years ago, but they'll be playing for $21.5 million, which means our winner's purse will be a $4.3 million check to the winner and, as we always go $10,000 even, if you miss the cut because as I say every year, we really believe making the cut at the US Open is about getting into the field, over 10,000 people playing for 156 spots".
The $21.5 million purse is an increase of $1.5 million from last year's tournament, with the first prize also an increase of $700,000, as 2023 US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, claimed a paycheck for $3.6 million in Los Angeles.
As mentioned, it is the largest tournament purse in Major history, surpassing this year's Masters event of $20 million in April. Also, the US Open passes the PGA Tour's Signature Events' purses, with the eventual winner receiving multiple benefits and perks, such as a 10-year exemption into the event, as well as hundreds of ranking and FedEx Cup points.
Although the $21.5 million amount isn't as much as that on offer in LIV Golf events ($25 million), the winner will earn more than the individual victor at those tournaments, with those who claim victory on LIV securing $4 million, $300,000 less than this week's US Open winner.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Superstitious Martin Kaymer Staying In Exact Same Hotel Room As 10 Years Ago For US Open Return To Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer is not only staying in the same hotel, but in the very same room he did for his US Open victory a decade ago as he returns to Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Fast Are US Open Host Pinehurst No.2's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Pinehurst No.2 is already threatening to fight back this week, but just how fast will the greens be at the US Open host venue?
By Barry Plummer Published