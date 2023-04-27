Up For Sale - Take A Look At Justin Thomas' $3.5m 'Starter Home' On The Market In Florida
Two-time Major champion Justin Thomas has put his $3.5m starter home up for sale after upgrading to a $13.5m mansion
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It’s not exactly what most people would call a starter home, but Justin Thomas is selling his house in Jupiter, Florida for $3.5m after upgrading to a $13.5m home nearby.
The two-time Major champion is based in the Florida hotbed for pro golfers with many PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars choosing to base themselves in or around Jupiter.
Thomas, who turns 30 on April 29, bought his new waterfront mansion in November, and is now selling what for him was his starter home.
And the PGA Tour star is looking to make a decent return on his initial investment, with the $3.5m asking price being more than double the $1.48m he paid out for his first home back in 2016.
A rising star back then, Thomas won the first of his 15 PGA Tour titles at the CIMB Classic in 2016 before going on to capture his maiden Major at the 2017 PGA Championship as part of a five-win season.
Going on to win over $53m in prize money so far, Thomas can afford the upgrade in his living circumstances, although the 5,545 square foot property that’s now on the market would be a dream home for many.
There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, plenty of outdoor living, dining and entertaining space, a swimming pool, spa and games room.
Justin Thomas has put his house up for sale
And the neighbourhood is also pretty good, with plenty of golf courses as you’d expect and the neighbours themselves will be a selling point for golf fans – Rickie Fowler owns a property on the same street.
Thomas bought his new mega-mansion not long after winning the PGA Championship for the second time last year – beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff at Southern Hills.
He will look to defend his title at the PGA Championship next month at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, after missing the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career.
Maybe having two homes was a distraction, but if a wealth golf fan spots the listing then that problem could be solved quickly if someone stumps up the cash to take his first home off his hands.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Castore Tech Trousers Review
Our verdict on the Castore Tech Trousers, having tested them on the course over multiple rounds
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
DP World Tour Chief Keith Pelley 'Irritated' By Feeder Tour Claims
Pelley has once again defended the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour amid claims the DP World Tour is now merely a feeder tour to its US counterpart
By Elliott Heath • Published