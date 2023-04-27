Up For Sale - Take A Look At Justin Thomas' $3.5m 'Starter Home' On The Market In Florida

It’s not exactly what most people would call a starter home, but Justin Thomas is selling his house in Jupiter, Florida for $3.5m after upgrading to a $13.5m home nearby.

The two-time Major champion is based in the Florida hotbed for pro golfers with many PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars choosing to base themselves in or around Jupiter.

Thomas, who turns 30 on April 29, bought his new waterfront mansion in November, and is now selling what for him was his starter home.

And the PGA Tour star is looking to make a decent return on his initial investment, with the $3.5m asking price being more than double the $1.48m he paid out for his first home back in 2016.

A rising star back then, Thomas won the first of his 15 PGA Tour titles at the CIMB Classic in 2016 before going on to capture his maiden Major at the 2017 PGA Championship as part of a five-win season.

Going on to win over $53m in prize money so far, Thomas can afford the upgrade in his living circumstances, although the 5,545 square foot property that’s now on the market would be a dream home for many.

There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, plenty of outdoor living, dining and entertaining space, a swimming pool, spa and games room.

And the neighbourhood is also pretty good, with plenty of golf courses as you’d expect and the neighbours themselves will be a selling point for golf fans – Rickie Fowler owns a property on the same street.

Thomas bought his new mega-mansion not long after winning the PGA Championship for the second time last year – beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff at Southern Hills.

He will look to defend his title at the PGA Championship next month at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, after missing the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career.

Maybe having two homes was a distraction, but if a wealth golf fan spots the listing then that problem could be solved quickly if someone stumps up the cash to take his first home off his hands.