'Unbelievable Rip Off' - Fans React To LIV Golf Invitational Ticket Prices

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On the 9th - 11th June, golf will see the introduction of the brand-new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Being held at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, it is yet to be confirmed who will be teeing it up at the tournament. However, despite the lack of field, tickets to the first seven events were released on Wednesday, with the rather high pricing leading to some questions from individuals over social media.

For the opening event at Centurion, a one day ground pass will cost you £67.88, whilst a 3-day ground pass will set you back £179.69. If you really want to treat yourself, there are premium packages, which can go upwards of £9000.

The cost of £67.88 may not sound too bad, but it is worth noting that general admission tickets to the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of the game's big stars as they ramp up preparation for The Open Championship the week after, is far, far cheaper.

At the time of writing, general admission tickets are starting at £25 for the Pro-Am practice day on Wednesday, with the competitive days of action on Thursday - Sunday ranging from £35 - £40. It's the same for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where their prices range from £16 for a practice day, to £55 for the conclusion on Sunday.

LIV Golf Investments and its CEO, Greg Norman, announced the launch of the new series in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

The higher prices certainly caused a stir on social media, with many individuals taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts and views on the matter.

Check out some of the responses below.

LIV Golf has officially opened up a tickets portal to its first seven events. London's single-day tickets going for $85. Hospitality for $310. You can also attend the first draft party for a whopping $1,500.April 27, 2022 See more

Tickets are now available for the LIV #golf tournament in June at the @CenturionClub. Any one else going? I’m thinking it might be worth checking out, especially with all the social media buzz and hate it’s received. #liv #livgolfApril 27, 2022 See more

Reading the news that it’s £85 ($120) per day to go and watch the first LIV event over here, and it just doesn’t make sense. It’s nearly half that price to go to Wentworth! If they want this thing to take off, pricing yourself out of the market at the outset isn’t a great idea.April 27, 2022 See more

The fact that the LIV Golf Chicago event hotel accommodations are at the Courtyard Naperville (21 miles from the golf course, and not anywhere near Chicago) for a 2-day pass for $5200 is absolutely PERFECT.April 27, 2022 See more

£40 for Harry (son) and me to go to watch the @british_masters with a far better field at an iconic venue. LIV have got so many things wrong to date.April 27, 2022 See more

It’s £95 p/day for The 150th Open @ St Andrews. I live in St Albans and have been waiting to see what the prices are. No way I’m paying that for this circus… #jokeApril 27, 2022 See more

£85 for a day in London or £225 for all three days. By way of comparison, for £30 you can see more shots by more players at the British Masters next week, at a course which has hosted the Ryder Cup. https://t.co/OF5QqaU9J8April 27, 2022 See more

Less than two months until the first tee shot is hit and we don’t know with certainty who is playing. Not only that but it’s a shotgun start so play is much more limited from a spectator point of view…So let’s charge nearly three times the price of a DP World Tour event 🤷🏼‍♂️April 27, 2022 See more

It will be nostalgic watching a tournament with no one there. Like the good old Pandemic days.April 27, 2022 See more

The LIV Golf ticket and hospitality(?) prices came out today in case anyone wants to go. Of course, you could always, you know, not go.April 27, 2022 See more

#LIVGolf good to see that the #saudigolf tour is targeting the working man. £85 for day passes is an unbelievable rip off considering @TheOpen tickets are a similar price for a better fieldDead in the water before it’s begun !!!April 27, 2022 See more