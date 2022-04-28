'Unbelievable Rip Off' - Fans React To LIV Golf Invitational Ticket Prices

Tickets have officially gone on sale for the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, with an array of passes and packages available

Centurion Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

On the 9th - 11th June, golf will see the introduction of the brand-new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Being held at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, it is yet to be confirmed who will be teeing it up at the tournament. However, despite the lack of field, tickets to the first seven events were released on Wednesday, with the rather high pricing leading to some questions from individuals over social media.

For the opening event at Centurion, a one day ground pass will cost you £67.88, whilst a 3-day ground pass will set you back £179.69. If you really want to treat yourself, there are premium packages, which can go upwards of £9000.

The cost of £67.88 may not sound too bad, but it is worth noting that general admission tickets to the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of the game's big stars as they ramp up preparation for The Open Championship the week after, is far, far cheaper.

At the time of writing, general admission tickets are starting at £25 for the Pro-Am practice day on Wednesday, with the competitive days of action on Thursday - Sunday ranging from £35 - £40. It's the same for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where their prices range from £16 for a practice day, to £55 for the conclusion on Sunday. 

Greg Norman talks to the media in February 2022 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

LIV Golf Investments and its CEO, Greg Norman, announced the launch of the new series in March

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The higher prices certainly caused a stir on social media, with many individuals taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts and views on the matter.

Check out some of the responses below.

Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

